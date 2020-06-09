Two-step process for CCSD graduation ceremonies underway

Virtual graduation ceremonies for Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Class of 2020 are now available for the public on CCSD’s YouTube channel. Links to the schools’ individual virtual ceremonies were also posted on school websites and official social media platforms (Facebook and/or Twitter).
The videos feature remarks by valedictorians, salutatorians, and administrators along with slides for each of the graduates. The complete list of CCSD valedictorians for the Class of 2020 is now available on the District website as well.
In addition to the virtual ceremonies, the following schools will hold inperson diploma-awarding ceremonies (dates, times, formats, and locations are included):
Academic Magnet High School: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at the District 2 Regional Stadium (Wando High School’s campus)
Baptist Hill High School: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.; drive-up ceremony in the student parking lot behind the school
Burke High School: Friday, June 12, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.; drive-up ceremony in the school courtyard
Charleston Charter School for Math & Science: Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; drive-up ceremony at The Bend (3775 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405)
Charleston County School of the Arts: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at the District 2 Regional Stadium (Wando High School’s campus)
Garrett Academy of Technology: Friday, July 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; walkup ceremony at Hibbie Ayoub Stadium (stadium on campus)
Greg Mathis Charter High School: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.; drive-up ceremony at North Charleston High School’s parking lot James Island Charter High School: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at Floyd E. Hiott, Jr. Memorial Stadium (stadium on campus)
Military Magnet Academy: Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at the school courtyard or field behind the school (still TBD)
North Charleston High School: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; drive-up ceremony at the school
R.B. Stall High School: Friday, June 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.; drive-up ceremony in front of the school
St. John’s High School: Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., drive-up ceremony at Robert Biggerstaff Stadium (stadium on campus)
Wando High School: Monday, June 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., and Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremonies at the District 2 Regional Stadium (stadium on campus)
West Ashley High School: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.; walk-up ceremony at Wildcat Stadium (stadium on campus)
