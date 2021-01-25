Two local students named to deans list at Emory & Henry College and University of Kentucky

Patrick Antonelli of Mt. Pleasant was named to the Emory & Henry College Fall 2020 Dean's list. To be named to the Dean's list, students must be a full time student and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.
Located in the highlands of Virginia, Emory & Henry College is consistently ranked among the nation's best private liberal arts institutions. Their accolades include the Presidential Award for Service Learning, the highest national recognition for community service and service learning; top tier recognition in Washington Monthly, USA Today, Newsweek and they are also listed among the top 40 schools in Colleges that Change Lives.
Brooklyn Niravong of Mount Pleasant, was named to the Fall 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean's List. Niravong is majoring in political science. This accomplishment is a sign of hard work and commitment to learning. Students on the Dean's List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
Every undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky builds foundations for advanced study in every field. Its faculty integrates innovative research with exceptional teaching and outreach, providing paths to understanding the past, solving the problems of today, and imagining the possibilities of tomorrow.