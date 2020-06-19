Trident Tech offers free tuition for fall semester

Trident Technical College will again offer students a chance to take classes for free this fall if they enroll in specific in-demand career training programs. The college first offered free tuition in fall 2019. The initiative was so successful the college extended the program to the 2020 spring and summer semesters.
“This is a timely opportunity for Lowcountry residents who need new skills to be successful in the job market,” said Trident Tech President Mary Thornley. In addition to offering free tuition, Thornley said the college decided not to pursue a tuition increase for the upcoming academic year in light of the financial uncertainty faced by so many in the community. The college already has the lowest college tuition rates in the tri-county area. Most S.C. residents qualify for S.C. Lottery-Funded Tuition Assistance of $110 per credit hour, allowing a TTC student to take a full load of 12 credit hours for only $961.58 a semester.
The college plans to offer free tuition for the entire 2020-21 academic year. Students can receive free tuition by enrolling in one of 70 programs of study in the fields of manufacturing, information technology, culinary and hospitality, emergency medical technology and technical trades. The college is able to offer students free tuition through a combination of federal, state and college financial aid funds.
To take advantage of the offer, potential students must submit a free TTC admission application and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Those who qualify will be awarded financial aid to cover the full cost of tuition, registration fees and course fees. Students are responsible for the cost of books and digital course materials. To see a list of programs eligible for free tuition and for additional information visit bit.ly/FreeTuitionFall2020.
Full Fall and Fall 1 classes begin Aug. 24. Fall 2 classes begin Oct. 20. To speak with a Trident Tech representative, call 843-574-6111.