Top Graduates — Porter-Gaud

The cream of the crop in the classroom at Porter-Gaud School have been recognized. Valedictorian Caroline Vail and salutatorian Lily Hambric discuss what it takes to achieve the highest academic honors among their peers.
Caroline Vail — Valedictorian
Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
In the fall, I will be attending Georgetown University in Washington D.C. and I plan to double major in Spanish and Sociology.
Q: As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A ballerina.
Q: What do you like to do outside of school?
I cheered throughout high school, and in my rare free time, I enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Q: What has been your favorite thing about high school?
All of the opportunities I've had to try new things and meet new people.
Q: What personal quality has been most helpful in achieving your success?
My faith.
Lily Hambric — Salutatorian
Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
Right now, my post-graduation plans include attending Ohio Wesleyan University, where I hope to dual major in zoology and computer science.
Q: As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was a kid, I dreamed about having all sorts of different careers, but I mainly wanted to be a zookeeper as I loved going to zoos.
Q: What do you like to do outside of school?
When I’m not in school, I love to read, hang out with my friends, listen to music, and create art.
Q: What has been your favorite thing about high school?
Some of my favorite things about high school were meeting lifelong friends, taking an amazing oceanography class, and participating in community service.
Q: What personal quality has been most helpful in achieving your success?
Perseverance has allowed me to succeed academically and to strengthen my friendships. Trust me, you will forget what grades you receive, but you will never forget the friends you make.