Top Graduates — Palmetto Christian Academy

Palmetto Christian Academy’s best in the classroom have been rightfully recognized. Curious as to what makes these scholars stand out? Valedictorian Jerry Patrick Biggerstaff and salutatorian Anne Gregory Horton share their secrets to success and talk about the journey it has taken to get there.
Jerry Patrick Biggerstaff - Valedictorian
1. What are your post-graduation plans?
I plan to attend Hillsdale College in Michigan to major in history, and I hope to be a professor of history.
2. As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was a kid, I either wanted to be a pastor or the president.
3. What do you like to do outside of school?
Outside of school, I enjoy playing tennis, chess and camping with my family.
4. What has been your favorite thing about high school?
My favorite thing about my high school was the level of freedom I was given, my friendships and the relationships I had with my teachers.
5. What personal quality has been most helpful in achieving your success?
I suppose my most useful personal quality was the ability to set my own goals and expectations.
Anne Gregory Horton - Salutatorian
1. What are your post-graduation plans?
I plan to attend Clemson University in the Fall to major in Marketing.
2. As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was younger I wanted to be a teacher and would make my younger siblings be my “students.”
3. What do you like to do outside of school?
Outside of school I play several sports, such as volleyball and soccer, as well as participate in clubs such as National Honors Society (NHS) and Student Government Association (SGA).
4. What has been your favorite thing about high school?
My favorite part of high school was how close everyone in my grade became over the course of freshman to senior year.
5. What personal quality has been most helpful in achieving your success?
The personal qualities that have helped me throughout my academic career are my perseverance and my desire to always do my best.
