Top Graduates — Oceanside

The highest achievers in the classroom at Oceanside Collegiate Academy have been recognized. Valedictorian Conlin Marcus Ripperda and salutatorian Caleb Thomas Short discuss what it takes to achieve the highest academic honors among their peers.
Conlin Marcus Ripperda — Valedictorian
Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
I am attending Clemson University to study business.
Q: As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a kid, I wanted to be a music producer when I grew up. I still have a dream of working in the music industry.
Q: What do you like to do outside of school?
I like to play guitar, produce music, work out, camp, and spend time with friends.
Q: What has been your favorite thing about high school?
My favorite thing about high school has been all of the incredible relationships I have built with friends and teachers.
Q: What personal quality has been most helpful in achieving your success?
I believe my integrity has been most helpful in leading me to success, as it drives me to desire to grow my true character and not just my image.
Caleb Thomas Short — Salutatorian
Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
I am planning to attend The Honors College at Charleston Southern University to study Engineering and Christian Studies in some capacity. I’m also hoping to study abroad in Japan.
Q: As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child I always dreamed of being a filmmaker. To this day I love cinema, my favorite directors are Steven Spielberg, and Hayao Miyazaki.
Q: What do you like to do outside of school?
I enjoy podcasts, specifically, politics and Christian apologetics. I love going out for runs with friends and serving on the video production team at my church.
Q: What has been your favorite thing about high school?
Definitely the people I’ve met. I’ve had wonderful professors who invested time and wonderful friends who have made my memories from high school full of fun and joy.
Q: What personal quality has been most helpful in achieving your success?
I would say curiosity, it’s significantly easier to learn when you have a natural predisposition to explore the world. I enjoy learning simply for the sake of learning.