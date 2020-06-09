Top Graduates — Bishop England

The most studious in the classroom at Bishop England High School have been recognized. Valedictorian Emma Albano and salutatorian Alexis Maus discuss what it takes to achieve the highest academic honors among their peers.
Emma Albano - Valedictorian
1. What are your post-graduation plans?
In the fall, I will be attending the University of Notre Dame where I will be majoring in neuroscience and theology as well as competing on the track team.
2. As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a chef because I enjoyed making “Sunday morning breakfast” with my dad on the weekends.
3. What do you like to do outside of school?
I enjoy throwing, reading, going to the beach, and spending time with my family. I also enjoy volunteering throughout the community on the weekends.
4. What has been your favorite thing about high school?
I have personally enjoyed the relationships I have made throughout my four years at Bishop England – both with the faculty and staff and with my fellow classmates.
5. What personal quality has been most helpful in achieving your success?
My ability to time-manage well has been most helpful in achieving my success because it has increased my organization skills while juggling an incredibly busy schedule.
Alexis Maus - Salutatorian
1. What are your post-graduation plans?
I will be attending the University of Virginia in the fall. I am really excited to study and explore new ideas and find my passion during my time there.
2. As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was younger, I wanted to be a pediatrician, or what I referred to as a “baby doctor.” I knew I wanted to help people, I just wasn’t sure how.
3. What do you like to do outside of school?
I love spending time with my friends and family. I also love shopping and going to the beach.
4. What has been your favorite thing about high school?
My favorite thing about high school is undoubtedly the friends I made. I feel like myself around them and they motivate me to grow. They’re also hilarious and really fun to be around.
5. What personal quality has been most helpful in achieving your success?
Definitely my hard work has been instrumental to my success, but also the support of my friends and family. Thanks to them, I can be both successful and sane.
