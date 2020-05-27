Three CCSD schools named “Capturing Kids’ Hearts” Showcase Schools

Kids want to be in classrooms where teachers know how to connect with them and make them feel valued. Schools all across Charleston County School District make that connection with students, but three in particular were recognized for an exemplary job. The Flippen Group named Jerry Zucker Middle School (JZMS), Laing Middle School, and R.B. Stall High School Capturing Kids’ Hearts (CKH) Showcase Schools for the 2019-2020 school year.
This honor highlights schools where students and staff are enjoying the change in their campus culture and academic performance of their students.
This is the third year in a row JZMS has been recognized and the fifth year in a row Stall has been recognized. Laing has been recognized four times.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts offers an integrated solution that give educators tools and techniques to transform their classrooms.
“This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our students and teachers,” said Laing’s Principal Jay Whitehair. “Building relationships is the key to the development of a positive school culture. Capturing Kids’ Hearts is a nationally recognized organization and it is an honor to be selected as one of the top schools. I am so proud of our entire school community.”
Since 1990, campuses across the country have experienced amazing outcomes with Capturing Kids’ Hearts tools and processes by creating socioemotional safety conducive to learning.
“When adults create a place that we enjoy working, we create a place where our students enjoy working too,” said Zucker Principal Jacob Perlmutter. “We are so excited to receive this national recognition from CKH. Our faculty and staff work every day to make Zucker Middle School a special place.”
According to the Flippen Group philosophy, when kids and teachers are connected, there is a significant positive transformational effect.
Capturing Kids' Hearts campuses across the country were considered for this award based on the following criteria:
- Nomination based on observation by Flippen Group personnel
- Level of staff implementation of Capturing Kids' Hearts processes as measured by online surveys
- Perceived climate and culture of the campus as measured by staff surveys
- A student survey to measure their attitude and connectedness to school.
“Like other schools, we focus on connectivity, character traits, and kindness but we also stay focused on positivity every day, one student, one interaction at a time,” added Perlmutter.
R.B. Stall Principal Jeremy Carrick added that Capturing Kids’ Hearts has been the fundamental component in developing a positive school culture.
“We are honored to have received this distinction of a National Showcase School,” said Carrick. “We strive to develop strong, healthy relationships between all stakeholders so that all students reach their full potential.”
Through these National Showcase Schools awards, the Flippen Group celebrates all the campuses that go the extra mile each day to build an environment where students and staff feel safe and connected.
“We congratulate and thank you for all you do for the students and staff of Charleston County School District,” said Flip Flippen, founder and chairman of Flippen Group.
“Your tireless commitment to improving schools for generations to come is to be commended.” These campuses will be honored and celebrated throughout the coming year as Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools. In addition to public recognition, the campus has a banner to proudly display their achievement.
To learn more about the Capturing Kid’s Hearts Showcase School recognition visit the Flippen Group website. For more information on the CCSD schools honored, contact the Office of Strategy and Communication at 843-937-6303.