The Citadel's Class of 2024 Matriculation Day to be held Saturday

The Citadel expects about 700 freshmen to matriculate on Saturday, Aug. 8, as Operation Fall Return 2020 continues.
At this time, there are about 500 cadets on campus who returned on a staggered schedule to begin athletic training and to prepare for the incoming freshmen class.
The college has set conditions for the safest return to campus possible, with expert daily sanitation of facilities, housing adjustments, socially distanced meals and assigned meal times, plus changes to military formation and physical training practices.
As part of the required uniform, every cadet must wear a face mask at all times when outside of their assigned barracks room. In addition, cadets are restricted to their assigned barrack and cannot visit other barracks or cadet rooms while these COVID-19 protection protocols are in place.
The freshmen have appointed times for arrival to limit population density and to aid flow while they are checking in. Unlike most years, parents will leave their cadet recruits with their belongings at a specified drop off area, and should depart campus at that time. Barracks will be closed to all visitors.
Upon arrival, each cadet will be temperature checked and provided with a thermometer and washable face masks. Anyone with a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees will be sent to the infirmary for testing and evaluation. All cadets are required to check their temperatures twice a day and to keep records of the results through the fall semester.
The remaining members of The South Carolina Corps of Cadets are scheduled to arrive Aug. 16.
