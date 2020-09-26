Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas visits Charleston of Law campus via Zoom

Adjunct Professor Christopher Mills surprised his students on Tuesday, Sept. 22 with a virtual visit from U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in his class, U.S. Supreme Court’s Recent Terms.
“The students were not expecting the visit,” he said, “and were surprised and excited to be able to pose questions to the longest-serving justice currently on the court.”
“He announced it so casually that everyone looked around almost as if he was kidding with us,” said 3L student Chris Lutz. That is, until they saw his face appear on the big screen at the front of the class.
Mills served as a law clerk for Justice Thomas in 2018 and reached out to see if he’d be willing to appear in his class, and he agreed to speak and answer student questions.
“The wide-ranging discussion covered the Justice’s fond memories of Justice Ginsburg, his remarkable life story, which started just outside Savannah, his approach to judging, and advice for new lawyers,” Mills said.
The talk began with Mills expressing condolences for the passing of Justice Ginsburg, and Justice Thomas describing what it was like working with her. According to Tanner, he told the students that she was a brilliant colleague. “He explained to us that their friendship, and her friendship with Justice Scalia, illustrated how you can disagree with someone but still maintain civility, respect, and understanding for the other.”
Tanner posed a question about Justice Thomas’ experience on the court and asked what he had learned about the balance between standing firm in his beliefs, scholarship, and experience while also being open to different perspectives and societal changes.
“He told me it was a great question and that our generation as new lawyers has it much harder than his,” said Tanner. “He explained that throughout his life, he was used to being the different perspective, especially as he went to several different schools where he was the only Black student. But he said that in those times and in his tenure on the Supreme Court, it was okay to disagree because you could still disagree with someone while having a civil, honest, and open dialogue and try to understand their point of view. He said that these days, it seems as if people are so steadfast in their way of thinking that they quickly label anyone who thinks differently as ‘morally wrong’ in all aspects and not just the one in question.”
The students were surprised at how funny and friendly the Justice was and with the candid answers he provided to their questions.
“He had a lot of insightful life lessons that he had growing up working on a farm that he compared to his philosophy on how he writes opinions,” said Lutz. “He also gave great feedback to students who had questions for him.”
For his part, Mills seemed excited to introduce his students to Justice Thomas, who he describes as kind, joyful, and always focused on finding the right legal answer.
While serving as law clerk, Mills worked on researching and analyzing the merits of cases being considered by the Supreme Court. “Working closely on some of the most significant legal issues facing our country was a highlight of my legal career,” he said.
He brings that knowledge to his classroom where, Lutz said, they have learned about the “various moving parts of the Supreme Court and what goes into the Justices opinions that one would not typically get from simply reading a Supreme Court opinion.”
The virtual visit was made possible by recent technical upgrades made to classrooms to accommodate remote learning during Coronavirus.
“I am thrilled that the new technology allowed Justice Thomas to visit virtually with Professor Mills’ class and that students had the opportunity to meet him,” said Dean Larry Cunningham.
This isn’t the first time a Supreme Court Justice has visited the school. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Sandra Day O’Connor have both shared their time with students. In 2006, Chief Justice Roberts spoke at the Gaillard while Justice O’Connor participated in the 2013 Law & Society Symposium at Furman University that was co-sponsored by the Charleston Law Review.