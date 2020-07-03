Student Kudos: Wofford College announces Spring 2020 Dean's List

Wofford Logo

Dr. Michael J. Sosulski, provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean's List students for the Spring 2020 semester. Students from the area are:

  • Nicholas Ackard is from Mount Pleasant.
  • John Bapoupeleh is from Mount Pleasant.
  • Rowan Burns* is from Mount Pleasant.
  • Darby Carpenter is from Mount Pleasant.
  • Adela Coffey* is from Mount Pleasant.
  • Grace Cutter is from Mount Pleasant.
  • Eva Dailey is from Mount Pleasant.
  • John Farrell is from Mount Pleasant.
  • Megan Fleming is from Mount Pleasant.
  • Luke Freudenheim is from Mount Pleasant.
  • Evan Gilbert is from Daniel Island.
  • Chaplin Hughes Jr. is from Mount Pleasant.
  • Blake Jeresaty* is from Charleston.
  • Marion Kohlheim is from Sullivans Island.
  • Abby Landfried is from Mount Pleasant.
  • Caroline Mathisen is from Mount Pleasant.
  • Allie Newman is from Mount Pleasant.
  • Price Nimmich is from Mount Pleasant.
  • Madison Paraskeva is from Mount Pleasant.
  • Sam Ross III is from Mount Pleasant.
  • Colin Scharling is from Mount Pleasant.
  • Maddie Schutte is from Sullivans Island.
  • Kristinn Sigurjonsson* is from Mount Pleasant.
  • MacKenna Smith* is from Mount Pleasant.
  • Noel Tufts* is from Charleston.
  • Anna Turner* is from Mount Pleasant.
  • Jenna Vroman* is from Daniel Island.
  • Caroline Walters is from Mount Pleasant.
  • Lexi Widenhouse is from Mount Pleasant.

*Denotes 4.0 GPA

About Wofford College

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, S.C. It offers 27 major fields of study to a student body of 1,725 undergraduates. Nationally known for its strong academic program, outstanding faculty, study abroad participation and successful graduates, Wofford is recognized consistently as a "best value college" and is among the New York Times' "Top Colleges Doing the Most for the American Dream," a ranking based on accessibility for low- and middle-income students. The college community enjoys Greek Life as well as 19 NCAA Division I athletics teams.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News