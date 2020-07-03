Student Kudos: Wofford College announces Spring 2020 Dean's List

Dr. Michael J. Sosulski, provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean's List students for the Spring 2020 semester. Students from the area are:
- Nicholas Ackard is from Mount Pleasant.
- John Bapoupeleh is from Mount Pleasant.
- Rowan Burns* is from Mount Pleasant.
- Darby Carpenter is from Mount Pleasant.
- Adela Coffey* is from Mount Pleasant.
- Grace Cutter is from Mount Pleasant.
- Eva Dailey is from Mount Pleasant.
- John Farrell is from Mount Pleasant.
- Megan Fleming is from Mount Pleasant.
- Luke Freudenheim is from Mount Pleasant.
- Evan Gilbert is from Daniel Island.
- Chaplin Hughes Jr. is from Mount Pleasant.
- Blake Jeresaty* is from Charleston.
- Marion Kohlheim is from Sullivans Island.
- Abby Landfried is from Mount Pleasant.
- Caroline Mathisen is from Mount Pleasant.
- Allie Newman is from Mount Pleasant.
- Price Nimmich is from Mount Pleasant.
- Madison Paraskeva is from Mount Pleasant.
- Sam Ross III is from Mount Pleasant.
- Colin Scharling is from Mount Pleasant.
- Maddie Schutte is from Sullivans Island.
- Kristinn Sigurjonsson* is from Mount Pleasant.
- MacKenna Smith* is from Mount Pleasant.
- Noel Tufts* is from Charleston.
- Anna Turner* is from Mount Pleasant.
- Jenna Vroman* is from Daniel Island.
- Caroline Walters is from Mount Pleasant.
- Lexi Widenhouse is from Mount Pleasant.
*Denotes 4.0 GPA
About Wofford College
Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, S.C. It offers 27 major fields of study to a student body of 1,725 undergraduates. Nationally known for its strong academic program, outstanding faculty, study abroad participation and successful graduates, Wofford is recognized consistently as a "best value college" and is among the New York Times' "Top Colleges Doing the Most for the American Dream," a ranking based on accessibility for low- and middle-income students. The college community enjoys Greek Life as well as 19 NCAA Division I athletics teams.