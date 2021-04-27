Spartans in the Age of Aquarius

Having studied the Vietnam War and the Vietnam War veteran for many years, plus being one of ‘em, I’ve concluded that they (we), for the most part, are akin to the ancient Spartans in an Age of Aquarius. Let me explain:
Ancient Spartans of Greece were a militant warrior society with remarkable fighting skills due to years of training, an unwavering discipline, and tight loyalty to each other and the state of Sparta, also known at the time as Lacedaemon. It was an ancient Greek city-state located primarily in the present-day region of southern Greece called Laconia. Throughout history Spartan warriors are memorialized in legend and lore.
Now, what is the Age of Aquarius? Most often it is considered to be the particular astrological alignment of objects in our vast universe; however, even many astrologists, and a few behaviorists sometimes equate it to a lifestyle, the behavioral complexity within an individual or group of individuals.
Yes, it is the Age of Aquarius as in, “It is the dawning of the. .. “ highlighting that catchy tune from the musical Hair. As if to reinforce my statement about lifestyle, a somewhat well-known astrologer, Adama Sesay, in one of her essays reasoned that, “In the Age of Aquarius, the power is turning over to the individual, and giving the freedom for you to choose your own reality based on what aligns with your soul...”
I guess that means to do your own thing without regard to anything or anyone else. It sure seems to explain the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s. Race riots, anti-war riots, flower children, the various hippy-lifestyle communes, anti-draft demonstrations and anti-military group actions designed to demonstrate a “I’ll do as I wish, and no one, or no-thing can change that or stop me,” type attitude spread widely throughout, not only America, but to many other countries, especially those with military forces in the Republic of Vietnam.
On another note, describing that era, as children, we learned the Sir Issac Newton Law of Action and Reaction. For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. That is mathematical science; however, it can also be applied to human behavior.
We constantly face decisions. Some decisions are easy while others are complex and more difficult to make. We often give weight to the pros and cons of the possible decisions we will make, as one particular decision will take us in one direction, and another decision sometimes in an opposite direction. In short, each decision typically has an equal and opposite reaction whenever a decision is made.
Some people made a decision to abort traditional duty to serve their countries call; whereas, other young draft-age males had made a decision to follow long established tradition during the Vietnam War. Vietnam War veterans made a decision that took them into a violent war in Southeast Asia. Each made that decision of duty to country over personal assurance of safety. Each placed others before self, and as a result of their decision, each would eventually become what I have coined: Spartans in the Age of Aquarius.
During the war in Vietnam, these Spartan-like young Americans were the ones who answered the nation’s call. In spite of others in our bifurcated nation, who made opposite decisions and faced opposite reactions, for which they fled the confines of the United States, dodged the draft, or feigned any number of mental and/or physical maladies to avoid military service — while those Spartans answered that call. And, most of those young Americans responded to duty even though friends, relatives, and even with some parents pleading with them to avoid military service — they responded.
Regardless of the pardoned deserters and draft dodgers, and regardless of the well-connected members of our society receiving “special” treatment and exceptional consideration, they either accepted that draft notice, or volunteered — they responded.
In that vein, they are no different from their fathers and grandfathers who served in World War II and the Korean War. They trained to become a member of America’s elite military forces deploying to that war in Vietnam. They made friends, shared hardships, had good times, fun times and some bad times and developed a manifest comradery, often still lingering.
Indeed, they formed a brotherhood (or sisterhood), easily recognized by veterans of those earlier wars and those younger veterans of our most recent wars, some still ongoing. Most all of them put their life on hold, while they served their country, and their friends, in time of war, and completed their tour of duty with honor.
After their honorable service, they returned home to a nation largely divided. Many were asked, or ordered, to doff their military uniform and wear civvies for trips across the country they had so valiantly fought for, to their long awaited homecomings scattered throughout the United States of America.
There were no parades; no cheering crowds greeted their arrival through airports, or other ports of entry. Some had difficulty adjusting to being “home” again, while others more readily did adjust. Some hid their service-time and could only confess with other veterans, often through military service organizations who, at first, sadly failed the Vietnam Veteran community.
They were treated differently than other war veterans of our other wars, creating visible and invisible scars for just being a Vietnam War veteran.
They reentered an indifferent nation; sometimes it became disrespectful, even hostile. The simmering rejection of the war-fighting had evolved into the rejection of the war-fighter. Yet, time has proven Vietnam Veterans to be as noble in thought, word, and deed, as all American war veterans and deserve equal legacy to the “Greatest Generation.”
Their obstacles were far greater than any one of our earlier generations of war-fighters could have ever imagined; yet, their performance on the fields of battle on land, water, and in the air, matched the valor and courage of the 300 Spartans defending against the advancing invading Persians numbering over ten-thousands at the pass of Thermopylae in ancient Greece, the battle of Normandy in Europe, the battle of Okinawa in the Pacific, and the battle of Seoul in Asia. Indeed these soldiers, sailors, airmen, Coast Guardsmen, and Marines who served in the Vietnam War have valiantly and unfailingly earned the title Spartans in the Age of Aquarius.
And, to those Vietnam War Veterans reading these words, stand tall, take pride in what you accomplished. You are also Americas Greatest Generation. Welcome Home Vietnam War Veterans! Welcome home, brothers and sisters. Welcome Home!