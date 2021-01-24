South Carolina Federal accepting applications for $45,000 in scholarships

South Carolina Federal Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 11th annual scholarship program. The credit union will award $45,000 to nine students attending a traditional or technical college in South Carolina for the fall 2021 semester.
For this year’s program, applicants are asked to write a short essay about how their education will enable them to give back to their community and make a difference in the lives of South Carolinians.
Candidates will also provide an overview of their volunteer commitments, academic marks, work experience, and financial need. Applications will be reviewed by an internal credit union committee and an external panel of educators and community leaders.
“When we invest in our communities the impacts are profound and long-lasting,” said Scott Woods, President and CEO of South Carolina Federal. “One of the greatest ways we can give back to our communities is to invest in the future, and our annual scholarship program does just that. Reviewing the applications is always inspiring, and we are excited to see this year’s applicants!”
In order to apply, students must be a high school or undergraduate student, have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, and be a legal U.S. resident. The first-place winner in the traditional college category will receive a $10,000 scholarship, and the first-place technical school winner will receive a $5,000 scholarship.
Students can visit scfederal.org/scholarship to review the rules and requirements and complete the online application. Applications are due February 3, and winners will be announced in April.