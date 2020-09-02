School district finalizes public notification protocol for positive COVID-19 cases in schools

With guidance from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the South Carolina State Department of Education, Charleston County School District has established a notification process for reported positive COVID-19 cases associated with schools.
When a student or staff member in a CCSD school tests positive for COVID-19, that individual will be required to stay out of school for at least 10 calendar days and will be directed to isolate. The district’s Nursing Services Department and the school nurse(s), in cooperation with DHEC, will begin contract tracing to determine if there are individuals who have had “close contact” with the person who tested positive.
“Close contact” is defined by DHEC as “being within six (6) feet for 15 minutes or more to a COVID-19 case while contagious” either with or without face coverings. In classrooms where social distancing could not be maintained, all children and staff will be considered close contacts.
Dependent on the findings, we will implement the following types of notification:
Direct Notification for “Close Contacts”
Anyone who has been in “close contact” with the COVID-19 positive individual during the time he/she was contagious must be excluded from school for 14 days after last contact. The parents/guardians of any student who is determined to have had “close contact” with a COVID-19 positive individual will be notified directly (same day) by the district’s Nursing Services Department.
Notification for those who are not “Close Contacts”
Individuals in the school who are determined to not have been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person will not be notified unless it is determined to be necessary in consultation with DHEC.
School-Level and Broad Notification
When it is determined, in consultation with DHEC and/or health agency officials that a school, group, team, etc. requires a special notification beyond the direct notification for close contact, the district and/or school will utilize phone calls, emails, and/or written notification to parents, guardians, and staff as appropriate and necessary.
CCSD COVID-19 Dashboard
CCSD will provide data updated daily showing the running two-week total of COVID-19 positive cases (combined students and staff) on a school-by-school basis. The results will not include students who are learning remotely or teachers providing instruction off campus. This dashboard will be housed on the CCSD website, ccsdschools.com/covid-notification, and will provide the community with a transparent view of the condition of each school relative to COVID-19.
CCSD is committed to prioritizing the health and safety of students and employees. In all instances, the district will follow DHEC’s guidance for schools on COVID-19. School and district staff members will provide all pertinent information that can be shared in order to inform the community, but school and district staff members must also protect individual’s confidential information. Therefore, the district will not release names or identifying information, including whether the individual is a student or staff member.
For more information, contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at 843-937-6303.