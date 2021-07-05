School district encourages families to register now

Registration for all grades is open, and families are encouraged to research their options and register their children for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Charleston County School District will be accepting all students in person next year, and children who did not attend school face-to-face last year will be offered an abundance of resources to help with the transition to the classroom.
CCSD said that families can rest assured that should it be necessary COVID-19 protocols will be announced and put in place for the protection of students and staff.
Executive Director of Early Childhood Readiness Programs, Kimberly Foxworth said there is an extra push to identify and assist families whose children may not have attended in-person learning in the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Registration is open to everyone, but we want to offer additional support and assistance to families with young children who are new to the district,” said Foxworth. “We will provide learning materials to students and offer assistance with registration.”
Teams are reaching out to area daycare centers and canvassing neighborhoods in hopes of reaching as many families as possible to ensure that students get registered and their first experience at school is a positive one.
For more information, contact your home school or email registration@charleston.k12.sc.us, or visit the school districts’ website at ccsdschools.com. The registration portal is : wwwccsdschools.com/registration.