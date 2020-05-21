SC Public Charter School District names Josie White 2020 Teacher of the Year

The South Carolina Public Charter School District (SCPCSD) has announced SC Whitmore School’s (SCWS) English/Language Arts Teacher, Dr. Josie White, as its 2020 Teacher of the Year. This is the second teacher from the SCWS that has been named the SCPCSD Teacher of the Year in the past five years.
Dr. White’s connection with charter schools and education in South Carolina has come full circle. After graduating from James Island Charter High School in 2006, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education from Clemson University. Following her graduation, she returned to the Lowcountry to teach at Goose Creek High School, then moving to teach ELA at her alma mater, James Island Charter High School, from 2014 until 2017. Dr. White joined SCWS in 2017 and currently resides in Mount Pleasant with her husband and son.
Her passion for education started at a very young age. “My parents started reading to me before I could talk, and I've loved reading since then,” said Dr. White. “I have always been interested in teaching, but I committed to teaching when I was a senior in high school and experienced the Teacher Cadet Program.”
Dr. White’s passion for education continues to shine through how she connects her students. She credits her teaching success of 10 plus years to the advice her father, a 40-year educator, gave her. “He has always said that you can’t teach kids anything if you don’t first prove to them that you love them,” said Dr. White. “That’s where I like to start my teaching by getting to know my students and making connections with them. I try to meet students where they are.”
White’s efforts do not go unnoticed by her colleagues or the students she teaches. “Dr. White is so helpful and sweet,” said SCWS student Nevaeh Thomas. “I love communicating with her about my work because I always feel more motivated after she helps me or leaves feedback on my lessons.”
The executive director of the Public Charter School Alliance of South Carolina, Carol Aust, also sees the amazing impact Dr. White is having on her students and is excited about the new title Dr. White received.
“We are beyond excited to celebrate this year’s Charter School District Teacher of the Year,” said Public Charter School Alliance of South Carolina Executive Director Carol Aust. “Dr. Josie White embodies every aspect of an educator. As a graduate of a charter school herself, she is able to impact students in ways that go beyond just the facts. Her experience inside brick and mortar charter school as well as a virtual charter school, allow her to help shape students’ lives and put them on the path to success. All of us here at the Alliance congratulates Dr. White on her outstanding accomplishment.”
With the global concerns of COVID-19, virtual schools are receiving more recognition, and Dr. White reminds all educators that building strong relationships with your students is the number one way to ensure their future success. “Remember why you started, and remember who you were when you started,” said Dr. White. “At the end of the day, it's about relationships and setting kids up for success. Do what you can to show them you care and that you see them for who they are. Help them reach their next step, whether that's college, a career, or the military.
“Since 2017 Dr. White has made an incredibly positive impact on our school,” said SCWS Executive Director, John Loveday. “Her creativity, hard work, and desire to make our school the best it can has been invaluable. We are very lucky to have her here at SCWS.”
If you are interested in learning more about the SC Whitmore School, visit scwhitmoreschool.org.