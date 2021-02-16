Prior Constitution Essay winner returns to judge contest

As a Constitution Essay Contest judge, Christopher Mills stands out as he won the contest in 2003 while he was a student at Wando High School.
“The topic was on the 14th amendment and it matched up well with what we were learning in our government class. I was interested in the Constitution and the government and I thought that was a good way to study the Constitution,” Mills said.
Mills’ interest in the Constitution carried on throughout his higher education as he studied economics at Furman University and attended Harvard Law School. Several years ago, he had the opportunity to clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas on the United States Supreme Court, which was an invaluable experience for him.
“[In] that job I got to sort of think about and study the Constitution just about every day, so it’s fun to go back and think about those things again as judge for the contest,” Mills said.
Mills has been a Constitution Essay Contest judge before and he hopes the contest gives both the participants and judges the opportunity to gain a better understanding of the United States government’s founding document that shows how the government is supposed to operate and how citizens are supposed to govern themselves.
When it comes to judging the essays, Mills will look for clear and concise writing that forms an original argument. He said it is not merely enough to describe what the first amendment is, but it is important to make a specific point about why the amendment matters or why it is important to the writer.
Currently, Mills is a Constitutional Law Fellow at Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a non-profit legal and educational institute that protects the free expression of religion.
“I think just the contest as a whole is a great opportunity for students, and even adults, to go back to our nation’s founding document. That document sometimes gets lost in the political hubbub. Going back to the source and reading, you know, straight from our founders about how our government is supposed to operate I think is good for everybody,” Mills said.
The essay contest began on Feb. 3 and ends on Wednesday, March 17.
Only online submissions are accepted. Entries should be submitted to: moultrienews.com/constitution-essay .
The contest is open to both students and adults. Students from local middle and high schools are encouraged to participate.
The teacher with the most students from their classes participating in the contest will receive $250.
The top essay in each of the three age categories will be awarded a cash prize:
Middle School winner — $100
High School winner — $250
Adult winner — $500
Essays must be double-spaced in 12 point Times New Roman font. Middle school students should write no more than 300 words. High school student and adult essays should be no more than 500 words.