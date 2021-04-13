Piano students participate in festival promoting American composers

Many of the most widely known composers are European, such as Johann Sebastian Bach and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Their music is taught extensively throughout the United States to young musicians. This can result in American composers receiving less recognition from musical instructors.
Dolly Paul, owner of Low Country Studios in Charleston, wants her piano students to receive a comprehensive music education that includes a wide variety of composers. On March 6, Paul’s students participated in a Junior Festival Day hosted by the National Federation of Music Clubs (NFMC), which is a national organization that promotes American composers and fosters young musical talent within the country.
“It is important for music students to learn about our own country’s composers and study music written by them, in addition to the standard European literature,” Paul said.
When she discovered there were no NFMC chapters in Charleston, or local festivals for her students to attend, she contacted the South Carolina NFMC chapter and formed a Junior Music Club for her students.
Now, her students have the opportunity to participate in the NFMC Festival Day in Columbia each year. Paul hopes she can encourage other local music teachers to join NFMC with the goal of hosting a Festival Day in Charleston.
“This festival is a way for children to be exposed to American composers,” Paul said.
This year, the festival was a virtual format due to COVID-19 precautions. All eight of Paul’s students who participated in the festival received superior assessments, which is the highest rating given at the festival.
The students who participated included Daniel Booman and Benjamin Williams of Mount Pleasant, Grace Mitchell and Yolanda Wu of West Ashley, Harper Rhodes and Reece Tipton of James Island, Justin Fazal of John’s Island and Seraphina Todd of Beaufort.
The students prepared, memorized and performed two selections: a piece by an American composer and an original piece by a classical composer.
Williams, a 10-year-old Mount Pleasant student who has taken lessons with Paul since October 2019, performed “The Lost Troubadour” by American composer Dennis Alexander and “Melody” by Friedrich Baumfelder, a German composer.
Paul said Williams is a focused student and is a quick study; she added that he embraces the classics.
“I think he’s going to go pretty far,” Paul said. “He has quite a passion for music.”
Paul said her students adapted well to a virtual showcase because they have been taking virtual piano lessons over the last year. Many of her students were excited to post their performances on YouTube, which was part of the festival’s submission process.
It wasn’t only the students who had to adapt, however. Paul said the parents played an important role in operating the technology.
“I’m blessed with such wonderful parents in my student group because it was a challenge for them,” Paul said. “They had to learn how to create a YouTube channel for their children and they had to be the person behind the camera filming their child.”
Paul said one benefit of the NFMC Festival Day assessment was that the students received feedback from the judges who reviewed their pieces. This allowed them to hear another perspective of their work.
“It’s like another pair of ears outside of their teacher,” Paul said.
Booman, one of Paul’s young students from Mount Pleasant, performed “Hippoquarium” by Martha Mier for the festival. Paul said during this piece, Booman had to keep the tempo slow and steady, which is often difficult for younger children.
“He had to make this sound like a large hippo moving slowly through a ‘hippoquarium,’” Paul said. “He did such a wonderful job and I’m proud of him.”
The ages of students eligible to participate in the festival range from six to 19, but Paul’s studio offers classes to any eager piano player. She has even had students in their 90s before.
In addition to piano lessons, she also offers guitar, ukulele and music theory lessons.
Paul has an extensive teaching background of over 30 years; she began giving lessons to neighbors when she was 16. She started Low Country Studios in 2004 when she moved to the Charleston area.
Watch a video of Benjamin Williams of Mount Pleasant playing "The Lost Troubadour" by Dennis Alexander.