Patriots Point partners with International Diving Institute to provide real-world experience for students

A new partnership between Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum and the International Diving Institute (IDI) will create a real-world diving experience for students, and a source for ship and pier maintenance for the museum.
Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 5, students at IDI will spend at least one week per month at Patriots Point, where they will train for careers in the marine construction industry. Projects will include hull scrubbing and pressure washing, patchwork and pier inspections.
“Partnerships with organizations like IDI align very well with our mission to honor and educate,” said Patriots Point executive director Larry Murray. “The hands-on experience these students get will fine-tune what they learn in the classroom and set them up for future career success. At the same time, the hard work that they perform is invaluable for us as a museum. This is a symbiotic relationship that we hope will flourish and last a long time.”
IDI has operated in North Charleston for more than 16 years. The diving school often teaches veterans who are beginning the next stage of their careers after service.
“There is so much potential to come from this new partnership,” said IDI president David Hollars. “We are honored to have an opportunity to use historic vessels to teach student divers. We hope the work we do will help preserve the ships so that future generations can learn about honor, sacrifice and naval combat.”
Visit PatriotsPoint.org for more information about the museum, and www.IDICharleston.edu for more on the International Diving Institute and its programs.
“Patriots Point has served as a training tool for grade school students and first responders for many years. We’re happy to now offer our resources to aspiring divers,” said Murray.