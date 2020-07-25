One Beckham Foundation launches to support new high school's extracurricular activities

Lucy Beckham High School (LBHS) has just announced the launch of a comprehensive fundraising group prior opening its doors this fall for the first time.

One Beckham Foundation is the brainchild of a group of parents and Anna Dassing, Principal of Lucy Beckham, who collectively have been dedicated to getting the new, state-of-the-art school’s infrastructure up and running. The One Beckham Foundation represents the Parent Teacher Student Organization, Athletic Boosters and Performing Arts. From the staff's research, there’s not another high school in the area, or possibly anywhere, with this type of all-encompassing organization.

“Our community understands how important unity is when it comes to supporting our kids. They have realized that all our children should be supported and we are a Beckham Family focused on one mission: our students first, whatever they need," Dassing said.

The One Beckham Foundation has been created to equally support all the extracurricular activities LBHS has to offer under one umbrella and to the benefit of every child. With this commitment, the One Beckham Foundation (also dubbed as 1B) is determined to remove barriers for children and parents who want to experience all that our new, public school can provide, but who have traditionally faced road blocks with full participation.

“It is the mission of the One Beckham Foundation to let the teachers teach, coaches coach, students learn, and parents work. As a community, we need to take the burden of filling in the financial gaps away from those who have more important priorities like learning and teaching," said Catherine Templeton, Foundation President.

If you are interested in understanding the myriad of opportunities to support a child at Lucy Beckham through the arts, athletics, and academics, visit the One Beckham Foundation website at OneBeckhamFoundation.com to help a student grow, together as one.