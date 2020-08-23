On-campus healthcare available to CSU students, employees this fall

Students and employees at Charleston Southern University will have access to healthcare on campus beginning this fall through a partnership with Fetter Health Care Network. The nonprofit healthcare organization will provide a mobile unit to the CSU community, on at least a weekly basis, on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Russell Horseshoe.
This campus health offering is provided to all members of CSU’s campus community. While insurance information will be collected on everyone, CSU will cover the copay for residential undergraduate and graduate students. Faculty, staff, commuters and part-time students are individually responsible for copays.
“CSU wanted to offer convenient and affordable healthcare services to our students and CSU family,” Vice President for Student Life Clark Carter said. “The partnership with Fetter allows us to bring these services directly to our campus, even more convenient during the pandemic.”
Fetter will also offer community COVID-19 testing twice per week through the end of September at select sites in the Charleston area.
For more urgent needs, appointments may be scheduled off-campus at a Fetter location, where students can be seen within 24 hours. Visit fetterhealthcare.org/our-locations to choose the most convenient location. To schedule an appointment and speak with a CSU-designated representative, call 843-998-1756 or 843-709-5989.