NMSC honors 11 CCSD students with college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships

Charleston County School District (CCSD) is proud to announce 11 graduating seniors are receiving college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) this year. They are part of the third group of winners in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. A total of 20 CCSD students have now received scholarships from NMSC in 2020.
The following CCSD students have earned 2020 college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships:
Academic Magnet High School
- Vivian S. D’Souza, National Merit University of South Carolina Scholarship
- Molly M. Dickerson, National Merit University of South Carolina Scholarship
- William C. Kronsberg, National Merit University of South Carolina Scholarship
- Claire A. Kunkle, National Merit University of South Carolina Scholarship
- Jonathan T. Lemon, National Merit Clemson University Scholarship
- Shreyon Roy, National Merit University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship
- Amber Z. Tu, National Merit University of South Carolina Scholarship
Wando High School
- Marissa E. Coll, National Merit Clemson University Scholarship
- Jolie E. Crunelle, National Merit Rochester Institute of Technology Scholarship
- Jack D. Mays, National Merit University of Central Florida Scholarship
- Akshay S. Patwardhan, National Merit College of Charleston Scholarship
“It is with much pleasure and honor that we congratulate four Wando seniors on being offered a college-sponsored Merit Scholarship from NMSC,” said Principal Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer. “As Marissa, Jolie, Jack, and Akshay prepare to attend these exceptional institutions, the Wando community stands proud of their academic accomplishments, and we look forward to hearing of their continued success.”
NMSC released the names of more than 3,300 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities yesterday. Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
“These extraordinary students from Academic Magnet High School join an already long list of Class of 2020 graduates who have received National Merit recognition,” stated Principal Catherine Spencer. “The record-breaking achievements and accolades awarded these students are a tribute to their personal dedication to the highest levels of academic challenge. We salute each of them as they enter the next chapter of accomplishment and leadership.”
This year, 167 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 92 private and 75 public institutions located in 43 states and the District of Columbia.
By the conclusion of the 2020 competition, about 7,600 Finalists will have been selected to receive National Merit Scholarships totaling over $30 million. Winners are finalists who have, according to evaluators, the strongest combination of academic skills and achievements, extracurricular accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program. The majority of National Merit Scholarships offered each year are underwritten by some 400 independent corporate and college sponsors that support NMSC’s efforts to honor the nation’s scholastically talented youth and encourage academic excellence at all levels of education.
