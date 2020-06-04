New CSU fall academic calendar begins early, ends by Thanksgiving

Charleston Southern University has modified the Fall 2020 Academic Calendar in an effort to minimize the risks of additional waves of COVID-19 cases. The accelerated schedule begins earlier in August and provides a seven-week winter break, a strategy adopted by many universities nationwide.
“CSU leaders recognize the challenges of keeping students and the entire CSU community safe,” said Dr. Jackie Fish, vice president for academic affairs. “CSU’s reIGNITE Task Force agrees that this strategy is the best way to move forward as we invite our students back to traditional instruction on campus.”
The calendar meets the standards of a full 14-week semester. Major changes are listed below:
- Wednesday, August 19: Classes Begin
- Tuesday, November 17: Last Day of Class
- Wednesday, November 18: Reading Day
- Thursday, November 19: Final Exams Begin
- Tuesday, November 24: Final Exams End
CSU Residence Life will welcome resident students back during scheduled check-in times on Saturday, August 15 (new residents) and Sunday, August 16 (returning residents). Specific check-in times and additional information will be available after June 8.
The campus will remain open on Labor Da, and Fall Break is cancelled. Winter Break will start on Wednesday, November 25, and Spring 2021 classes will begin on Monday, January 11.
Programs exempt from this modified, accelerated schedule include those offered in CSU Online, the College of Business Graduate Program, the Physician Assistant Program, and the Doctorate in Leadership Program.
Summer Updates
Summer II, which begins June 29, is tentatively planned for in-person instruction; however, a final decision will be made by mid-June and announced at that time.
Campus tours are once again available at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only. Visits must have at least a 48-hour notice, and only one family/group is allowed per tour guide with a maximum of five guests per group. Masks are required to tour, and social distancing will be practiced both inside and outside during the visit. Call 843-863-7050 to schedule a tour. Virtual tours are also available on the CSU website at charlestonsouthern.edu/virtualtour.
Registration Day on June 19 will be virtual, but an in-person Registration Day is planned for July 17. Additional instructions will follow for enrolled students. For additional information, contact enroll@csuniv.edu.