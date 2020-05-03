Moultrie Middle students advance to finals in National History Day competition

A quartet of Moultrie Middle School students are advancing to the National Finals after taking first place at the State Finals of South Carolina National History Day (SCNHD) competition.
In the SCNHD 2020 Junior Division Individual Website category, Sophie Duren won first place for her website “Eliza Lucas Pinckney: Breaking Barriers Through Business.”
In the Group Website category Lilah Smith, Sutton Chastain, and Charlotte Little took first place for their website creation “Alexander Graham Bell’s Invention of the Telephone.” Congratulations to these girls for their outstanding efforts and to their teacher Rikki Davenport.