Moultrie Middle students advance to finals in National History Day competition

  • Updated
national history day moultrie middle

Pictured (from left) are Sophie Duren, Lilah Smith and Sutton Chastain.

 Provided

A quartet of Moultrie Middle School students are advancing to the National Finals after taking first place at the State Finals of South Carolina National History Day (SCNHD) competition.

In the SCNHD 2020 Junior Division Individual Website category, Sophie Duren won first place for her website “Eliza Lucas Pinckney: Breaking Barriers Through Business.”

In the Group Website category Lilah Smith, Sutton Chastain, and Charlotte Little took first place for their website creation “Alexander Graham Bell’s Invention of the Telephone.” Congratulations to these girls for their outstanding efforts and to their teacher Rikki Davenport.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News