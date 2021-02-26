Lucy Beckham High to provide financial literacy course through grant

Every student in the 10th grade at Lucy Beckham High School will be able to take a financial literacy class thanks to a $10,000 grant from Next Gen Personal Finance. The organization also recognized LBHS for meeting the Gold Standard Challenge. Staff members from the school hosted a check presentation Feb. 19 to celebrate their funding from this non-profit organization.
Next Gen Personal Finance’s mission is to revolutionize personal finance instruction in all schools and improve the next generation of Americans’ financial lives.
Bill Joy, a Mount Pleasant resident and long-term substitute teacher at LBHS, helped the school secure the grant. He teaches financial literacy to sophomores at the school.
“This is truly a surprise and an amazing opportunity to build upon our goal of teaching kids financial literacy,” Joy said. “It’s an idea I’ve had for a long time, and I was thrilled to find out that there is a terrific organization that is already doing this.”
“The class has been a real success so far, and little did we know that our goal of simply exposing our children to personal finance topics would turn into something much more,” added Principal Anna Dassing.
Dassing said personal accountability and financial readiness align with the school’s motto of “Intelligence, Integrity, and Involvement.”
She said those attributes are consistent with the beliefs of the school’s namesake, the late Lucy Garrett Beckham, a former principal at Wando High School and educational pioneer in the Lowcountry.
“Lucy was focused on relationships and building student independence,” explained Dassing. “We are thrilled that this grant will allow us to build on her legacy and, most importantly, prepare our kids for life after high school.”