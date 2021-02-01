Local students receive university honors and degrees

Degrees awarded
Three Mount Pleasant students received degrees from the University of Alabama, which awarded 2,257 degrees during its fall commencement on Dec. 12. Caroline Bell received a Bachelor of Science in Education; Samuel Dorsey received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration; and Courtney Fuller received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.
Ryan Baker of Mount Pleasant, graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange, Fla.
Honors awarded
University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB) announced that Padraig Stimac of Mount Pleasant was named the Fall 2020 Chancellor’s List.
Camden Ailinger, from Mount Pleasant, a Digital Forensics major, was named to the Dean’s List at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Mount Pleasant college students attending Coastal Carolina University named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester are: Maryrose Angelo a Hospitality, Resort, and Tourism Management major; Erin Byrnes a Physical Education major; William Curtis a Management major; Madison Doll a Marketing major; Tate Few an Intelligence and National Security Studies major; Myia Gethers a Public Health major; Zachary Green a Theatre Arts major; Christopher Karnazes a Marketing major; Lindsay Kramer a Theatre Arts major; Riley Lutrario an Information Technology major; Brianna Martin a Sociology major; James Paquette a Political Science major; Dylan Rigoni a Marine Science major; Korinne Swanson a Biochemistry major; Elizabeth Turner a Management major; Austin Yearout a Marketing major and Nathan Zalegowski a Management major.
TheCollege of Charleston named the following local students to its President's List and Dean's List for Fall 2020.
President’s List:
Eleanor Campbell of Daniel Island; Erin Daniels of Mount Pleasant; Anna Perkins of Mount Pleasant; Melissa Mellette of Daniel Island; Benjamin Duvall of Mount Pleasant; Katie Schulken of Mount Pleasant; Samuel Murk Caya of Mount Pleasant; Patrick Kerrigan of Daniel Island; Ava Vorhees of Mount Pleasant; Michelle White of Mount Pleasant; Kaitlyn O'Brien of Mount Pleasant; Brady Dumont of Mount Pleasant; Robert Valach of Mount Pleasant; Erin Maloney of Mount Pleasant; Nathan Rowley of Mount Pleasant; John Sutton of Mount Pleasant; Miriam Hagood of Mount Pleasant; Chelsie Turk of Mount Pleasant; Trent Simmons of Mount Pleasant; Britney Cano of Daniel Island; Anna Burton of Daniel Island; Charlotte Marchell of Mount Pleasant; Maddox Allen of Mount Pleasant; Barinwa Wiwuga of Mount Pleasant; Margaret Bowden of Mount Pleasant; Clara Morse of Mount Pleasant; Maryann Jarnagin of Mount Pleasant; Rachel Foertsch of Mount Pleasant; Jayson Gulick of Mount Pleasant; Rachel Greene Phillips of Mount Pleasant; Hannah Lanier of Mount Pleasant; Terence Carey of Mount Pleasant; Maryam Jafri of Mount Pleasant; Hadasya Pramesti of Mount Pleasant; David Robinson of Mount Pleasant; Kite McGinnis of Mount Pleasant; Briana Fabian of Mount Pleasant; Sarah Silcox of Mount Pleasant; Hannah Tompkins of Mount Pleasant; Julia Zimmerman of Mount Pleasant; Madeline Davis of Mount Pleasant; Brittany Wilkerson of Mount Pleasant; Tomas Cox of Daniel Island; Hailey Sparks of Mount Pleasant; Maya Allen of Mount Pleasant; Caitlyn Wirszyla of Mount Pleasant; Autumn Terry of Mount Pleasant; John Carter of Mount Pleasant; Margaret Hanley of Daniel Island; Peyton Baxley of Mount Pleasant; Shelby Rhodes of Mount Pleasant; Emma Martin of Mount Pleasant; Alyssa Rafferty of Mount Pleasant; Ariel Lavender of Mount Pleasant; Milena Urroz of Mount Pleasant; Cole Shippee of Daniel Island; Imogen Cassidy of Mount Pleasant; Naomi Sembiring of Mount Pleasant; Grant Lonneman of Mount Pleasant; Annika Musick of Mount Pleasant; Olivia Asmar of Mount Pleasant; Neil Coffey of Mount Pleasant; May Nguyen of Mount Pleasant; Natalia De Alba of Mount Pleasant; Holland Cloyd of Mount Pleasant; Chase Friedfertig of Mount Pleasant;
Dean’s List:
Millar Elferdink of Mount Pleasant; Morgan Pace of Mount Pleasant; Victoria Leigh of Mount Pleasant; Adelaide Bates of Mount Pleasant; Melanie Rapach of Mount Pleasant; Nathan Shoppel of Mount Pleasant; Celia Fanning of Daniel Island; Sebastiano Ronchi of Mount Pleasant; Colby Tierney of Mount Pleasant; Akshay Patwardhan of Mount Pleasant; Hannah Underkofler of Mount Pleasant; Bryce Wren of Mount Pleasant; Grace Parker of Mount Pleasant; Catherine Flanders of Daniel Island; Ethan Waugh of Mount Pleasant; Adelaide Bachrodt of Daniel Island; Millie Chantepie of Mount Pleasant; Anna Noury of Daniel Island; Trevor Cobb of Daniel Island; Carlee Taylor of Mount Pleasant; Brendan Fisher of Mount Pleasant; John Crawford of Mount Pleasant; Reagan Thomas of Mount Pleasant; Elea Chateau of Mount Pleasant; Alexis Burgess of Mount Pleasant; Zoe Jenkins of Mount Pleasant; Michael Shestko of Mount Pleasant; Lydia Chadwick of Mount Pleasant; Taylor Fagan of Mount Pleasant; Aubree Johnson of Mount Pleasant; Lauren Insinger of Mount Pleasant; Edson Moya of Daniel Island; Elliana Nutt of Mount Pleasant; Karissa Venezia of Mount Pleasant; Emilia Zwarych of Daniel Island; Sabrina Fiorillo of Mount Pleasant; Casey O'Brien of Mount Pleasant; Austin Rangel of Mount Pleasant; Rebecca Cottingham of Mount Pleasant; Kalli Edwards of Mount Pleasant; Ashlyn Crowell of Mount Pleasant; Holland Fava of Daniel Island; Celia Campbell of Daniel Island; Sarah Esker of Mount Pleasant.