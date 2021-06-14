You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local students graduate from the College of Charleston

College of Charleston
PROVIDED

The College of Charleston awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees during Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies.

The following local students earned degrees:

  • Grace Parker of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
  • Robert Seabrook of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
  • William Hudson of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.
  • Isabella Principe of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies.
  • Samuel Carroll of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology.
  • Robert Shirley of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality/Tourism Management.
  • Emily Zogas of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Master of Education in Science And Math For Teachers.
  • Cole Shippee of Daniel Island graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
  • Keon Rezaeerod of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.
  • Abigail Martuscello of Mount Pleasant graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
  • Jacob Ballou of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science.
  • Willard Silcox of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Historic Preservation and Community Planning.
  • Abryonna White of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
  • William Brittelli of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
  • Carter Weston of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
  • Charles Lupton of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
  • William McClary of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
  • Christopher Mims of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing.
  • Alyssa Rafferty of Mount Pleasant graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and a Bachelor of Science in Public Health.
  • Millie Chantepie of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
  • Richard Russell of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.
  • Ariel Lavender of Mount Pleasant graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art.
  • Holland Fava of Daniel Island graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Historic Preservation and Community Planning.
  • Joshua Johnson of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Management.
  • Meredith Schilpp of Mount Pleasant graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
  • Grant Jackson of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
  • Samantha Watson of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing.
  • Morgan Pace of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.
  • Violet West of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Bachelor of Science in Sociology.
  • Madison Baxley of Mount Pleasant graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
  • Allison Parness of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Certificate in Special Education.
  • Catherine Flanders of Daniel Island graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
  • Alexandra Herron of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
  • Daniel Thompson of Mount Pleasant graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
  • Brady Dumont of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.
  • Melissa Mellette of Daniel Island graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
  • Tyler Ward of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
  • Emily Rogers of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
  • Jerome Knight of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History.
  • Samantha Montemagno of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
  • Tomas Cox of Daniel Island graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.
  • Kiri Taylor of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching in Performance Arts Education.
  • Hannah Nadobny of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
  • Ashlyn Summersett of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
  • Hallie Buchanan of Daniel Island graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
  • Hadasya Pramesti of Mount Pleasant graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
  • Diana-Christine Boucher of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
  • Phoebe Crawford of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
  • Ethan Waugh of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Data Science.
  • Michelle White of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Women’s and Gender Studies.
  • Ryan Harbit of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.
  • Aubrey Tinder of Mount Pleasant graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology.
  • Mailynh Doan of Daniel Island graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
  • Allison Clark of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Certificate in English for Speakers Other Languages.
  • Sophie Mauerhan of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing.
  • Raymond Harris of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies.
  • Rylee Fetterhoff of Mount Pleasant graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education.
  • Michaela Skinner of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology and a Bachelor of Arts in Archaeology.
  • Duncan Carey of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
  • Alexis Burgess of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in African American Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
  • Rachel Foertsch of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
  • Brooklynn Dimaio of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
  • Mary Elizabeth Griffin of Daniel Island graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
  • Amy Carey of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
  • Anthony Farah of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.
  • Julia Price of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
  • Anna Noury of Daniel Island graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.
  • Allison Horan of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
  • May Nguyen of Mount Pleasant graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics.
  • Jessica Laforge of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing.
  • Sarah Glasgow of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health.
  • Anna Perkins of Mount Pleasant graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.
  • Hannah Rawles of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News