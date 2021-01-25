Local students graduate from College of Charleston

The following local students recently graduated from the College of Charleston:
Christopher Raybon of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management.
Austin Ando of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Hannah Bain of Mount Pleasant graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication.
Jordan Piacente of Charleston graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Special Education.
Erica Appleton of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.
Sunday Tuk of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology.
Evelyn Tsang of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in International Business.
Thomas Heyward of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Catherine O’Laughlin of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Master of Science degree in Mathematical Sciences and a Certificate in Operations Research.
Aubree Johnson of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.
Jarred Kinloch of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in International Business.
Blake Jones of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Health.
Hollis Weatherford of Daniel Island graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Thomas Carico of Daniel Island graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science.
Dylan Lentz of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art History.
Delanie Driggers of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Julianna Blackburn of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.
Harris Mack of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
James Ratliff of Mount Pleasant graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and an additional major in Secondary Education Cognate.
Addison Roper of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing.
Kayce Marvin of Daniel Island graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology.
Cameron Reuschel of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Adelaide Bates of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Urban Studies.
Kathleen Smith of Mount Pleasant graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.
Donald Smith of Daniel Island graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Madeline Ramsay of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Anna Jacksa of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication.
Patricia Buck of Mount Pleasant graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.
Jayci Souder of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies degree in General Studies.
Kaitlin Dean of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education.
Elizabeth Poppens of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education Cognate.
Christopher Bell of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.
Hannah Jeffries of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching degree in Middle Grades Education.
Ava Vorhees of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication.
Simon Lancto of Daniel Island graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology.
Maggie McCabe of Daniel Island graduated with a Master of Science degree in Environment Sustainability Studies.
Natalia De Alba of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish.
Jeffrey Sapakoff of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science.
Victoria Leigh of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology.
Abigail Rider of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education.
Holland Cloyd of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art History.
