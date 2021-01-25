You have permission to edit this article.
Local students graduate from College of Charleston

College of Charleston

The following local students recently graduated from the College of Charleston:

Christopher Raybon of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Austin Ando of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Hannah Bain of Mount Pleasant graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication.

Jordan Piacente of Charleston graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Special Education.

Erica Appleton of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Sunday Tuk of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology.

Evelyn Tsang of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in International Business.

Thomas Heyward of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Catherine O’Laughlin of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Master of Science degree in Mathematical Sciences and a Certificate in Operations Research.

Aubree Johnson of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.

Jarred Kinloch of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in International Business.

Blake Jones of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Health.

Hollis Weatherford of Daniel Island graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Thomas Carico of Daniel Island graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science.

Dylan Lentz of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art History.

Delanie Driggers of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Julianna Blackburn of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

Harris Mack of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

James Ratliff of Mount Pleasant graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and an additional major in Secondary Education Cognate.

Addison Roper of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing.

Kayce Marvin of Daniel Island graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology.

Cameron Reuschel of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

Adelaide Bates of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Urban Studies.

Kathleen Smith of Mount Pleasant graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.

Donald Smith of Daniel Island graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Madeline Ramsay of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

Anna Jacksa of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication.

Patricia Buck of Mount Pleasant graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.

Jayci Souder of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies degree in General Studies.

Kaitlin Dean of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education.

Elizabeth Poppens of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education Cognate.

Christopher Bell of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

Hannah Jeffries of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching degree in Middle Grades Education.

Ava Vorhees of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication.

Simon Lancto of Daniel Island graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology.

Maggie McCabe of Daniel Island graduated with a Master of Science degree in Environment Sustainability Studies.

Natalia De Alba of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish.

Jeffrey Sapakoff of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science.

Victoria Leigh of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology.

Abigail Rider of Mount Pleasant graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education.

Holland Cloyd of Mount Pleasant graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art History.

The College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university. Founded in 1770, the college is among the nation’s top universities. Its beautiful and historic campus, combined with contemporary facilities, cutting-edge programs and accessible faculty attracts students from across the U.S. and around the world.

