Local students earn honors at Georgia Tech

Andrew Killough of Sullivans Island, Bryan Lin of Mount Pleasant and Peyton O'Malley of Daniel Island earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Heather Witherow of Mount Pleasant made the Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university. The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 40,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.