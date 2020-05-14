Local high school student to begin journey as collegiate bass angler at Erskine College

From just a hobby to a passion and now a dream come true, Wando High School's Daniel Wilson has committed to the Erskine College Bass Fishing Team for the fall of 2020.
He started his fishing passion on his papa's pier in Greenwood, when he was barely old enough to hold a rod and reel. Now, Wilson can catch trophy largemouth bass and has proving to be a successful angler in high school.
Much of Wilson's high school bass fishing tournaments have required him to fish solo, as his high school did not have a bass fishing team. With no other students able to commit to the tournament schedule, he did not let that stop him from pursuing his dream. With his dad as a boat captain, Wilson set out to compete in as many local high school tournaments as possible. In nearly 28 tournaments since the winter of 2017, Wilson has won 23 of those tournaments and scored in the top three in 26. Unfortunately, two of the tournaments were not finished due to mechanical boat issues outside of his control.
Marc Deshenes, former FLW Bass Pro and owner of VIP Adventures in Summerville, states “Daniel just has a gift, a real gift. You don’t see him playing around on the water. His focus is sharp and he is always thinking about his next cast or move on the water.”
Deshenes continues to add, “You can just tell Daniel is a true student of the sport. He will help the other anglers and his heart just shows so big.”
Wilson also handles each fish with care to ensure their safe release.
To read more about Wilson's journey, click here.