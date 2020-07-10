Library expands hours for curbside services at certain branches

In order to better service the needs of its patrons, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has expanded the hours for curbside services at several of its branches across the county. These new hours will begin on Monday, July 13.
Hours of operation for curbside services are:
Main, Wando Mount Pleasant, Baxter-Patrick James Island, St. Paul’s Hollywood, Dorchester Road, Otranto Road, Johns Island, Mt. Pleasant, and Hurd St. Andrews
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday
- 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday
- Closed on Wednesday
West Ashley, Cooper River Memorial, John L. Dart, Edisto, McClellanville, Poe/Sullivan’s Island*, Village, and Folly Beach
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday
- Closed on Wednesday and Saturday
*Due to some construction work, Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library will not be open for curbside services until July 20.
All library branches remain closed for in-branch services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Curbside services allow for patrons to safely pick up books and other materials that they have on hold. Patrons can place holds on our website at ccpl.org anytime or by calling their local branch during the operating hours listed above. Visit ccpl.org/branches for a full list of branch phone numbers.
CCPL is still waiving all fines that would have been accrued on materials during this time. We will not be taking cash payments at this time, so if patrons wish to pay previous fines, they may only do so online through Paypal. Patrons with questions about this should call their local branch.
As the inside of the building are not accessible to the public at this time, in-person programs and room bookings remain suspended. However, virtual programs will continue on our website, where you can access a calendar of virtual events, and on our Facebook page.
Wi-Fi will continue being accessible outside all CCPL buildings Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
CCPL is working hard to ensure it serves its patrons with the best customer service and to maintain the safety of its patrons and staff, the Library asks its patrons follow these instructions when utilizing curbside service:
How to Use Curbside Pick-Up Service:
1. Reserve the items you wish to check out by placing a hold online or by phone. All items will be available for checkout except:
- Telescopes
- Storytime Kits
- Electronic magnifiers
- New American Kits
- Museum Passes (the SC State Park Exploration Kits ARE available for online checkout)
2. You will receive a notification that your items have been processed and are ready to schedule for pick up.
3. Call the branch where you indicated you will be picking up your items BEFORE you travel to the branch. Phone calls will be taken during the operating hours listed above to schedule your curbside pickup.
4. When you arrive at the branch location, please follow the instructions on the signage for parking and remain in your vehicle. Walkers should follow the instructions for walk-up pickup and adhere to social distancing practices.
5. Once you arrive, call the branch. The phone number will be listed on the signage at the location upon your arrival and is available on our website at ccpl.org/branches.
6. One of our staff members will ask you to show your library card or identification. They will be wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and will maintain social distance.
7. Wait for us while we work our magic and fetch your items.
8. Your items will be delivered to you in your vehicle in a paper bag.
9. Enjoy your reading, watching, listening and loving of CCPL items!
10. Return your items in the book drops by the due date.
Book returns remain open. All items returned are being quarantined for 72 hours before they are processed, checked back in and recirculated. We ask that the following items not be returned in the book drop. If you wish to return any of these items, please call your local branch to arrange the return.
- Interlibrary loans (ILL’s)
- Storytime Kits
- Telescopes
- Digital magnifiers
- Museum passes (the SC State Park Exploration kits CAN be returned via the book drops)
- Book Club Kit
Visit ccpl.org or connect with the library on social media.