James Macneal named to Dean's List at York College of Pennsylvania

James Macneal of Mount Pleasant, a freshman at York College of Pennsylvania, was named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.

A private college located in southcentral Pennsylvania, York College offers more than 50 baccalaureate majors in professional programs, the sciences and humanities to its 4,600 undergraduate students. The College also offers master's programs in business, education and nursing, and a doctorate in nursing practice.

