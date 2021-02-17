James Macneal named to Dean's List at York College of Pennsylvania

James Macneal of Mount Pleasant, a freshman at York College of Pennsylvania, was named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
