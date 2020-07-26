IOPPD staffer accepted at CSU

Pictured (from left) at the presentation are Rev. Rob Dewey, founder of the Lowcountry Community Chaplaincy; Thomas Sandifer, enrollment counselor at CSU; Bucky the mascot; CSU incoming freshman Benjamin Mize; Tracy Waldron, Mize's mother and IOPPD Chief administrative assistant and Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett.

Benjamin Cole Mize, a part of the Isle of Palms PD’s beach patrol unit, was recently accepted to Charleston Southern University(CSU)’s cybersecurity program.

Bucky, CSU's mascot, delivered his Future Buc sign to him personally on the job earlier this month. His mother, Tracy Waldron, works at for IOPPD as well as the administrative assistant to the IOP Police Chief for 18 years.

Rev. Rob Dewey, local chaplain, joined in for the fun surprise. Dewey and his wife recently “adopted” CSU in a philanthropic gift establishing the Dewey Center for Chaplaincy.

Multi-million dollar gift from local chaplain funds new center at CSU

