IOPPD staffer accepted at CSU

Benjamin Cole Mize, a part of the Isle of Palms PD’s beach patrol unit, was recently accepted to Charleston Southern University(CSU)’s cybersecurity program.
Bucky, CSU's mascot, delivered his Future Buc sign to him personally on the job earlier this month. His mother, Tracy Waldron, works at for IOPPD as well as the administrative assistant to the IOP Police Chief for 18 years.
Rev. Rob Dewey, local chaplain, joined in for the fun surprise. Dewey and his wife recently “adopted” CSU in a philanthropic gift establishing the Dewey Center for Chaplaincy.