Innovative partnership to create training opportunities for unemployed people

Governor McMaster recently announced an innovative partnership between South Carolina’s technical colleges and the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce to provide training opportunities for unemployed individuals in the state. The initiative is made available by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Funds.
Unemployment claimants will have the option of exploring short-term retraining programs offered at their local technical college in lieu of conducting the weekly work search. Upon enrolling in and attending a short-term training program, the claimant continues to forgo the weekly job search. The cost of the workforce training program is free to the student.
“As the federal unemployment programs come to an end on June 26, 2021, we want to ensure that claimants have access to all options involving training and employment opportunities. If someone is ready to make a career change, exploring the state technical college programs should be your first step. This free training could lead to a certification or credential, which provides you access into new or higher paying jobs,” said S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey. “And, our agency is making this training more accessible to people who will remain on South Carolina unemployment insurance by relieving those claimants of the weekly work search requirement if they participate in the training.”
In January, Governor McMaster awarded $8 million in one-time federal funds to the S.C. Technical College System. The funds provide scholarships to cover the cost of training as well as required course material and any assessments.
The training programs are being offered at technical colleges across the state and include:
Patient Care Technician
This healthcare program teaches you how to administer basic care to patients. Patient Care Technicians interact directly with patients to help with daily tasks.
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)
Learn the basic knowledge and skills necessary to stabilize and safely transport patients ranging from non-emergency and routine medical transports to life-threatening emergencies.
CompTIA (Computing Technology Industry Association) A+ Certification
The industry standard for establishing a career in IT, this program teaches you how to support today’s core technologies from security to cloud to data management and more.
Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)
This program offers hands-on training and in-depth classroom instruction necessary to understand and master the daily requirements of a career in professional truck driving.
ManuFirstSC (Manufacturing Technician)
A basic manufacturing certification for individuals needing entry-level eligibility for manufacturing employment. The program covers the areas of manufacturing safety, quality awareness, production and processes, and maintenance awareness.
Manufacturing Skill Standards Council Certification
This program helps individuals learn the basic skills and knowledge required for advanced manufacturing and supply chain logistics jobs.
OSHA Certification
Learn about common job-related safety and health hazards during this 10-hour or 30-hour training course.
LEAN Six Sigma
Learn how to help an organization operate more efficiently by analyzing and improving their processes with the tools that you learn in this training program.
Welding
Learn various welding techniques through a wide selection of course offerings.
Heavy Equipment Operator
With a combination of in-class and hands-on instruction, this training will prepare you for a variety of construction jobs by teaching equipment safety, identification, operation, and basic maintenance.
Lineman Technician
Learn to use the tools and equipment required for safe installation and repair of underground and overhead utilities through a combination of work in the classroom and field settings.