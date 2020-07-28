Independent school aids CCSD students during COVID-19

For the last 20 weeks a small, independent school in Mount Pleasant has been lending a hand to the second-largest public school district in South Carolina.
Since the third week of March, when COVID-19 forced public K-12 schools statewide into virtual classrooms, the University School of the Lowcountry (USL) has been gathering learning and sanitation supplies for Charleston County School District (CCSD) students-in-need. The school has also been seeking donations with the support of resident volunteers and school faculty members.
The school collected everything from ages 2-18, including books, toys, shelf-table food, hand sanitizer, paper towels and cloth masks. So far, the continuing effort has raised a total of approximately $10,000, 10,000 pounds of food, 4,000 books, 1,000 toys and hundreds of hygiene products.
USL uses half of the funds to purchase processed meat from Keegan-Filion Farm in Walterboro for student meals. The other portion goes toward buying supplies that aren’t donated.
The genesis of the initiative goes back to a promise that USL made to longtime friends at Pinehurst Elementary School in North Charleston and the South Santee Senior Center in McClellanville. USL’s commitment for the project dates back before schools were closed for in-person learning by Gov. Henry McMaster on March 15.
The service was inspired by CCSD Nutrition Services’ drive-thru meals program that launched district-wide the day after McMaster gave the order. A few days later, USL rolled out an operation of their own that was modeled after the free grab-and-go style meal distribution.
In the weeks leading up the school closures, USL Head of School Jason Kreutner informed faculty and parents that service to others would be woven into their remote learning plan.
“This is not a one-and-done volunteering effort, but we are going to be helping for months, and we are going to do it safely and well,” Kreutner said.
Kreutner’s plan was for members of the community to meet weekly to secure donations from across Charleston County, in coordination with CCSD and school principals. Adult volunteers would then disinfect and distribute the items each Friday when families picked up meals at the CCSD locations.
The first week, March 20, USL helped at one site by dropping off games and books to R.B. Stall High School. USL also funded a photographer and videographer for their graduation sendoff this year and gave a gift to every senior at the commencement.
The following week, USL helped five sites including Stall, St. James Santee Elementary, Haut Gap Elementary, Goodwin Elementary and Ladson Elementary. Since April, USL shifted to covering CCSD’s bus delivery food sites and added Alston Lake Apartments, Driftwood Apartments, Orleans Garden Apartments, Palmilla Apartments and Plantation Acres Mobile Home Community.
The educational and nutritional endeavor soon spread into schools located in the East Cooper area. Former Moultrie Middle School interim principal Anita Huggins connected Kreutner with community partners. Huggins left Moultrie Middle on June 30 and now serves as CCSD’s Executive Director of Secondary Schools.
“The USL’s commitment to giving back and serving others during this tremendous time of need is both humbling and inspiring,” Huggins said. “Their extra efforts made a positive impact on many families across our county.”
The Snowden Community Center was also a primary focus of aid. Merrilee Waters, president of the Snowden Community Civic Association, said that USL’s efforts to promote health and knowledge to residents was uplifting during COVID-19.
“Service is very important, when it comes not only to your community, but just to help your fellow men,” Waters said. “Somebody else may need help today., you may need help tomorrow. And you would want to have those resources available.”
Waters add, “University School of the Lowcountry has emerged as a leader in the community and I don’t think size makes you a leader.”
Throughout the course of the philanthropy, USL has helped collect goods that benefit families outside of the classroom. Products such as baby formula and diapers have become a frequently requested item.
In addition, Kreutner said USL has been asked to help these schools break down the language barrier between predominantly Spanish speaking communities by providing English-themed learning material.
“What we were doing in the beginning was one thing and what we’re doing now is an evolution,” Kreutner said.
How to help
Items can be donated during the weekdays through Thursday morning any time before noon, by delivering to USL’s campus located on the grounds of the Hibben United Methodist Church at 690 Coleman Blvd. Items can be placed on the covered long sidewalk. Donation items may be carried to the site on Friday. USL asks that donors wear gloves and use disinfectant.
Interested families can buy bags of groceries to donate. One can fill a grocery bag with shelf stable canned vegetables, beans, soup, and other staples for $5. This also provides a ready-made bag for distribution.
The Publix located at 1475 Ben Sawyer Blvd. has agreed to host a bin for shoppers to purchase and donate groceries to USL’s program. Items are retrieved on a daily basis.
For further inquiries, contact USL at 843-884-0902 Kreutner at jkreutner@uslowcountry.org.