Gayle Morris named principal at Cario Middle

Charleston County School District (CCSD) has announced Gayle Morris as principal at Thomas C. Cario Middle School. Morris has served as the school’s interim principal since June 2018. Prior to Cario, Morris was an associate principal at West Ashley High School.
Born and raised in Indiana, Morris is a 2001 graduate of Purdue University where she earned a bachelor of arts in education. She also earned a master of arts in elementary educational administration from The Citadel, with an endorsement in secondary administration.
Morris began her teaching career in CCSD in 2002 as a middle grades English and social studies teacher. In 2006, she moved into administration where she served as an assistant principal at Burke Middle High School for two and a half years, James Island Middle School for six years and West Ashley High School for four years.
During her time as an assistant principal, Morris served in various capacities and roles. Some of her areas of responsibilities included serving as administrative lead for work-based learning, as well as for several core content areas and NJROTC. Additionally, she chaired MTSS and teacher evaluation, and coordinated professional development, digital learning, AP testing, textbooks, master scheduling, school-based new teacher orientation, community partnerships, truancy intervention and grants.