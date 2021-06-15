Full circle: AMHS alumnus to serve as new principal

Charleston County School District welcomes Jacob Perlmutter as principal of Academic Magnet High School (AMHS), effective July 1.
Perlmutter, an alumnus of Academic Magnet, is currently the principal of Jerry Zucker Middle School in North Charleston, where he has served since 2011.
He also teaches as an adjunct professor at the College of Charleston in the School of Education, Health, and Human Performance.
Under his leadership, Zucker Middle School has been awarded four consecutive National Showcase School Awards from Capturing Kids Hearts for exemplary outcomes with transformational processes focused on social-emotional wellbeing, relationship-driven campus culture, and student connectedness. He was also a national finalist for the prestigious National 2015 Escalante-Grandillas Best in Education Award.
He has taught students from sixth grade to graduate level college classes, with high school teaching experience at Harry S. Truman High School in New York City where he also coached soccer.
Perlmutter holds a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Charleston, a Master of Arts from Fordham University, and a Master of Arts from The Citadel. He is a graduate of the Riley Institute Diversity Leadership Connections SC, the Center for Creative Leadership (Greensboro NC), the South Carolina Department of Education School Leadership Executive Institute, and the New York City Teaching Fellows Program.
As a 1995 graduate of the Academic Magnet School, he has a unique familiarity with traditions and legacies that define this special school.
“We are confident that Mr. Perlmutter will continue the school’s tradition of academic excellence,” said Dr. Joseph Williams, CCSD Associate Superintendent of Secondary Learning. “He has a natural ability to build community in addition to his instructional gifts. He also brings a unique perspective as a former student and graduate of Academic Magnet.”