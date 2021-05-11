Friends of the Library hosting big book sale

Book lovers and bargain hunters might want to check out the Charleston Friends of the Library’s 39th Annual “That BIG Book Sale.” Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.
The event will be held the weekend of May 28-30 at the Omar Shrine Auditorium. The public can expect over 60,000 books in all categories including children’s, fiction, history, cooking, gardening, foreign language, and more.
Prices start at $1. For the price of one movie ticket or one new paperback book, shoppers can walk out with a basket full of books they can enjoy over and over again, or pass on to a friend while at the same time, supporting the Charleston County Public Library.
“The CFOL is thrilled to host That BIG Book Sale again after having to cancel last year’s event. We have been collecting thousands of gently used books to appeal to every reader. We have worked hard to ensure this sale will be safe for our volunteers and shoppers by spacing out our tables, requiring face masks, and providing express checkout, among other COVID protocols,” said Susan Hoffius, president of the CFOL Board of Directors. “We hope to see our regular shoppers and invite new shoppers to come to find their new favorite book or two.”
With the support of sponsors such as Crews Subaru of Charleston, admission to “That BIG Book Sale” is free.
Items will be half price on Sunday, with the exception of tote bags. A special preview sale for Friends of the Library members will be held on May 27.
Food trucks will be on-site throughout the weekend and a special appearance from CCPL’s mascot Owlbert is expected on Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. Checks, cash, and major credit cards accepted.
You can follow Charleston Friends of Society on social media for updates at @chslibfriends. To become a member or make a donation go to: charlestonlibraryfriends.org .
The CFOL is a non-profit volunteer organization that raises money through book sales to help fund library services, equipment, training, materials, and public programming. The CFOL collects and sorts donated books for resale to raise money.
General Information
- Omar Shrine Auditorium, 176 Patriots Point Rd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
- Thursday, May 27 — Sunday, May 30
- Member Pre Sale — Thursday 5/27 from 5 – 8 p.m.
- Friday 5/28 from 9 a.m. — 8 p.m
- Saturday 5/29 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Half price items — Sunday 5/30 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.