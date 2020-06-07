Free meals for kids and teens: CCPL’s Summer Feeding Program begins June 8

The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL), Charleston County School District (CCSD) and the Lowcountry Food Bank (LFB) have teamed up provide free weekly meals and snacks to children aged 18 and under this summer. The Summer Feeding program begins on Monday, June 8 at several library branches.
This program, which is in conjunction with CCSD’s Seamless Summer Feeding and LFB’s Summer Meals, provides free grab-and-go meals or snacks to children and teens (ages 18 and younger) in low-income areas during the traditional summer vacation period. Grab-and-go hot meals and take-home shelf stable meals are provided by the CCSD’s Nutrition Services Department for distribution at seven CCPL branches, and all meals meet federal meal pattern and nutritional requirements. By providing both hot and shelf-stable meals throughout the week, the program will distribute seven days worth of meals each week! Hearty grab-and-go snacks are also provided, courtesy of the LFB, to three branches. There is no approval process required for participants to redeem free meals at the participating branches.
CCPL will serve grab-and-go meals to children and teens age 18 and younger between June 8 and Aug. 7 at seven branch locations on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the following times:
- John's Island Regional: 3531 Maybank Highway, John's Island
- 10:30 - 10:45 a.m.
- Otranto Regional: 2261 Otranto Road, Charleston
- 10:30 – 10:45 a.m.
- Dorchester Road Regional: 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
- 11:10 - 11:25 a.m.
- Hurd/St. Andrews Regional: 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
- 11:15 - 11:30 a.m.
- John L. Dart: 1067 King Street, Charleston
- 11:50 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.
- Cooper River Memorial: 3503 Rivers Avenue, Charleston
- 12 - 12:15 p.m.
- Main Library: 68 Calhoun Street, Charleston
- 12:20 – 12:35 p.m.
*Please note, CCPL branches will not serve food on July 3 since all locations will be closed for Independence Day.
Hearty snacks will be provided by the LFB at the Edisto, McClellanville and St. Paul’s Hollywood libraries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10-11 a.m. between June 8 and Aug. 7.
- Edisto: 1589 Highway 174, Edisto Island*
- Monday, Tuesdays and Fridays 10 - 11 a.m.
- McClellanville: 222 Baker Street, McClellanville*
- Monday, Tuesdays and Fridays 10 – 11 a.m.
- St. Paul’s Hollywood: 5130 Hwy 165, Hollywood*
- Monday, Tuesdays and Fridays 10 – 11 a.m.
*Please note, these are not part of CCSD’s Summer Feeding Program.