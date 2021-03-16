Flying High: The Old Remley’s Point airport

Wow. Get this. In December 1961, Santa arrived in Mount Pleasant for the town’s Christmas parade by airplane, flying directly from his North Pole workshop to the airport at Remley’s Point.
An airport at Remley’s Point? Yes, indeed. Those along Alexandria Drive and the East Bridge apartment complex off Wingo Way are basically living right on top of its former runways.
Variously called the Pinckney Field and Remley’s Point Airfield, it was active from 1948 until 1973. It was small but utilitarian, with three unpaved runways and a small building on the northwest side. The owner was Warren O. Pinckney and it was operated by Major William W. North. Both were remarkable aviators.
Born in Charleston in 1901, Warren O. Pinckney has a special place in history as the first African American in South Carolina to become a private licensed pilot. He learned to fly in Chicago but returned to Charleston in the late 1920s, studying mechanics at Benedict College and the Hampton Institute in Virginia.
At some point prior to World War II, he obtained his first plane by trading 40 acres in St. Andrew’s Parish for a four-passenger plane. His main job was with the Post Office but after retirement he concentrated on building his airports, one in St. Andrews that he oversaw and taught flying and the other at Remley’s Point.
His business partner at the Remley’s Point airstrip was Major William W. North. Born in 1889 in Cambridge, MD, North came to Charleston in 1917 and opened North’s Garage, an auto repair shop in North Charleston. In 1941 he joined the Civil Air Patrol and during World War II, he flew an astounding 327 missions, primarily searching for enemy submarines off the Carolina coasts.
He and Pinckney apparently joined up after the war to develop the Remley’s Point airstrip, where North repaired airplanes and kept his own plane. For North’s entire lifetime, he used his plane for rescue missions, all at his own expense. He answered whatever call was needed, night or day.
The late Evening Post columnist, Belvin Horres, wrote about Major North in his “Keeping Posted” column of October 5, 1972.
“All too often, dawn will break to reveal a boat ramp on which rests an empty boat trailer and automobile. Nearby will be anxious relatives and friends of a fisherman or hunter who set out the day before and has not returned. ‘Has the Coast Guard been notified?’ is usually the first question asked, but very frequently the first was, ‘Has Major North been notified?’”
Horres described North as a “tall, gangling man, soft-spoken and with his grey hair crew cut.” He told Horres, “I will fly anytime, anywhere on humane missions.”
Horres told of how he once made a rescue accidentally. “He was flying off Sullivan’s Island looking for a missing swimmer, a man, when suddenly below him, he saw a small rubber raft, the kind kids play with in the surf. On it was a young girl waving frantically. The major circled low, tossed a lifejacket overboard and then radioed the Coast Guard. The child hadn’t even been missed ashore.”
His rescue missions are far too many to recount here. He once flew more than 100 hours searching for two Walterboro fishermen lost off Edisto Island. He flew other goodwill missions, from helping farmers look for lost cattle to helping shrimpers, crabbers and recreational boaters find vessels that had been cast adrift. He even helped authorities by searching for escaped criminals by air. Flying his plane at tree-top level, looking for the lost in peril, his rescues made him legendary.
Horres noted that North’s passion for rescue work probably stemmed from his youth when his father, an oysterman, crabber and boatbuilder on the Chesapeake Bay, drowned. North was only 18 but he searched the waters of the bay for 29 days and nights until his father’s body was found.
Remley’s Point Airfield closed in 1973 after the deaths of these two remarkable aviators. North died at age 83 in 1972; Pinckney at age 72 in 1973. Yet in its heyday it was a center of air rescue work. As Horres said, “many persons owed their lives to his dedication.”
Sources: May 24, 1973, Evening Post; September 22, 1972, News & Courier; Charleston International Airport website; Abandoned & Little-Known Airfields: Southeastern S.C. website.