Five East Cooper residents receive Wofford College merit scholarships

Wofford College has awarded 149 merit scholarships to incoming students. East Cooper students receiving scholarships are:
- Jesse Archie - Mount Pleasant
- Thomas Hartnett - Mount Pleasant
- Emerson Siegan - Daniel Island
- Claudia White - Mount Pleasant
- Jenna Wiggers - Mount Pleasant
Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, S.C. It offers 27 major fields of study to a student body of 1,725 undergraduates. Nationally known for its strong academic program, outstanding faculty, study abroad participation and successful graduates, Wofford is recognized consistently as a "best value college" and is among the New York Times' "Top Colleges Doing the Most for the American Dream," a ranking based on accessibility for low- and middle-income students. The college community enjoys Greek Life as well as 19 NCAA Division I athletics teams.