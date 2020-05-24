Experience College of Charleston with new Virtual Visitor Center

Maybe you can’t visit the College of Charleston (CofC) campus in person right now, but you can sit in on an information session, tour the campus or ask admissions officers questions with the new Virtual Visitor Center.
“We know there’s nothing that replaces stepping foot on our beautiful downtown Charleston campus, but during these uncertain times, our new Virtual Visitor Center gives students and families the ability to make meaningful connections from the safety of their homes,” said Will Chase, assistant director of visitor services for the Office of Admissions. “The campus visit is one of the most influential factors in a student’s college decision and until you have the chance to visit in person, the Virtual Visitor Center recreates many of the same visit opportunities, remotely.”
The site merges photography, video, interactive chats and 360-degree views to bring the campus to life. It’s a great way for prospective students and their families to start exploring all aspects of the college and get excited about CofC.
“We are eager to welcome future Cougars back on campus soon, but until then you can immerse yourself in our virtual tour, chat one-on-one with admissions and financial aid counselors or learn more about the 140-plus academic programs with our deans and faculty (with more options being developed and added soon!),” Chase said. “Creating this new resource was truly a team effort from all over campus and our commitment to providing prospective students with a unique, personalized visit experience is unchanged, regardless of if that is on campus or on your living room couch.”
