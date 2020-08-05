Enrollment starts for CCSD Virtual Academy

Enrollment for Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Virtual Academy for the 2020-2021 school year is now open.
The CCSD Virtual Academy Enrollment Form, available for families to complete in English and Spanish, will run through Friday, Aug. 14.
The form is also posted in the “Important Links” section of the main page of our district website, ccsdschools.com.
Additional information about CCSD's Virtual Academy, including the Virtual Academy Q&A (in English and Spanish) and the Parent Enrollment Options Form Supplemental Information, is available on the district website as well.
Parents and guardians are only required to fill out this enrollment form if they want their child to start the school year in the Virtual Academy (a minimum nine-week commitment for elementary and middle school students, an 18-week commitment for students in high school-level courses).
If parents or guardians have questions about the Virtual Academy, they are encouraged to contact CCSD’s School Choice Office via email at school_choice@charleston.k12.sc.us or by phone at 843-937-6582.