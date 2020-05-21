DI Academy teacher awarded the Terri Lynne Lokoff Child Care Foundation Teacher Award

Daniel Island Academy announces that staff member Erica Lear has been awarded the Terri Lynne Lokoff Child Care Foundation Teacher Award for 2020. As one of 50 national winners, Lear has been recognized for her valuable work, innovative thinking, and dedication to early childhood education. In addition to a personal monetary award, Lear has been awarded $500 to fund her Classroom Enhancement Project.
"DIA has been lucky to have had Erica on staff for the past 13 years. As a Lead Teacher, Erica also serves as a Mentor to other DIA teachers. Her favorite thing about working with kids is 'hearing their funny stories and of course getting those sweet hugs all day!' DIA is so proud of Erica for her love and dedication to early childhood education," shared Kerry Nowosielski, Director at Daniel Island Academy.
The Terri Lynne Lokoff Child Care Foundation was founded in 1987 by Kay and Fred Lokoff to honor the memory of their daughter who was an early childhood educator. The nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization is dedicated to “making America better by improving early care and education”. To learn more about the Terri Lynne Lokoff Child Care Foundation visit tllccf.org.
Daniel Island Academy is a NAEYC accredited early childhood development center serving children ages 1-5, offering full-day, half-day and summer programs. For more information visit danielislandacademy.com or call 843-971-5961.