Dana Sanders receives CCSD Distinguished Service Award

Charleston County School District (CCSD) announced that Dana Sanders earned the CCSD Distinguished Service Award (DSA).
The DSA is the highest honorary award that the Superintendent can give a CCSD employee. The DSA is to be granted only to those employees who have given distinguished and/or extraordinary service to CCSD. The achievements or service must be truly exceptional when measured against the position requirements of the individual, and should far exceed the contributions and service of others with comparable responsibilities.
The honor recognizes Sanders’ for her 30-year career with Charleston County School District (CCSD) from November 1990 to December 2020. Sanders began her career as a secretary in the Chapter I Math Department and currently serves as the Senior Budget Officer in the Budget Department. During her career, Sanders got married and raised two very successful daughters that attended CCSD schools. She also attended night school and earned a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree and is currently working on a doctorate.
Sanders has been promoted six times throughout her career and has served six CCSD superintendents.