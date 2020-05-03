CSU to host virtual graduation experience for Class of 2020

Charleston Southern University, along with colleges and universities nationwide, faced unprecedented decisions this spring during the COVID-19 pandemic. One difficult decision: postponing commencement.
In a March 23 release announcing the move to online courses for the remainder of the semester, President Dondi Costin said, “Amid the difficulties we all face during this challenging season, Charleston Southern is committed to creating memorable experiences for our Bucs and recognizing their hard-earned accomplishments, including a future commencement event for the Class of 2020.”
To celebrate the achievements of graduates, CSU will host a virtual graduation at the same time and day of the original commencement ceremony. On Saturday, May 9, students and their loved ones can participate in a livestreamed event that will recognize each graduate. CSU leaders also plan to host an in-person celebration for the Class of 2020 later this year, when it is deemed safe.
Dr. Jackie Fish, vice president for academic affairs, said, “The virtual experience is designed to create a memorable and unique celebration for our Bucs while also providing an opportunity for faculty, staff, alumni, fellow students, and family and friends to offer their congratulations.”
The platform, hosted by Full Measure Education, will include celebratory content, videos from CSU leadership, and social media filters that allow graduates to virtually wear a graduation cap. When the student smiles, the tassel will move from one side of the cap to the other, while confetti and balloons fall from the sky.
The 2020 Virtual Commencement will release at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, and can be found at www.charlestonsouthern.edu/2020graduation. Students will receive additional information in the next few days in preparation for the event.