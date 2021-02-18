CSU and Charleston Bilingual Academy team up for new program

A new Spanish and Education Student Internship program has been established between Charleston Southern University’s College of Education and Charleston Bilingual Academy/Clapham Education Group in order to benefit students at both institutions.
The new program will offer:
- Classroom observation and internship opportunities for Charleston Southern students.
- Professional development activities for Charleston Bilingual Academy teachers and other educational personnel.
- Cross-curricular internship opportunities with the CSU Spanish department to provide improvement, service learning, and curriculum development and other reform efforts.
- Research and inquiry possibilities in a myriad of ways for Charleston Southern faculty, students, teachers, and educational personnel.
“Charleston Bilingual Academy is thrilled to formalize its relationship with CSU as both Christ-centered missions project students to be world changers,” said Dr. Nathan Johnson, headmaster of Charleston Bilingual Academy. He said the program will ensure that "CBA will continue to open its doors to education and Spanish interns and to any students who want to observe and support Christ-centered, intercultural, language-immersion education." The agreement also allows CBA to sponsor visas for international teachers who come and teach at CBA.
Dr. Robert Doan, director of graduate programs of the CSU College of Education, will coordinate the internship for CSU students. He said, “The College of Education is happy to partner with Charleston Bilingual Academy. Dr. Johnson and his staff have always welcomed our students and faculty at their school. College of Education and Spanish interns can work closely with students at Charleston Bilingual Academy applying the material they are learning from the faculty members at CSU. We believe it is a perfect partnership.”