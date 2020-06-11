College of Charleston graduates from East Cooper

CofC Logo

The College of Charleston awarded over 1,500 undergraduate and graduate degrees in May 2020. The graduates will be recognized by the College during a special ceremony tentatively planned for October 11, 2020.

The following local students earned degrees:

  • Stephen Pappas of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Master of Science in Computer &Information Sciences
  • Christian Lofton of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English
  • Jessica Charlton of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Language Education
  • Zachariah Wirszyla of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Master of Science in Mathematical Sciences
  • Madison Latham of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching in Performance Arts Education
  • Caroline Warner of Mt Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology
  • Caroline Mart of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology
  • Trevor Pearson of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Historic Preserv/Comm Planning
  • Alexandra Moring of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality/Tourism Management
  • Jared Desciak of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education 
  • Victoria Savage of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration 
  • Hamilton Brower of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science 
  • Lucille Williamson of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Astrophysics and a Bachelor of Science in Physics
  • Logan Veatch of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art 
  • John Heffron of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology 
  • Jessica Silvey of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre
  • John Kassebaum of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History 
  • Brooke Gaskins of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
  • Na Duong of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Master of Science in Mathematical Sciences 
  • Stephen Goeddel of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Master of Science in Computer &Information Sciences 
  • Shefali Emmanuel of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science 
  • Austin Clark of Sullivans Island, SC, 29482 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry 
  • Makenzie Hammers of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology 
  • Katherine Gailbreath of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health 
  • Keely Headrick of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Arts Management 
  • Grace Henderson of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies 
  • Bach Nguyen of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry 
  • Alexandra Oberempt of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English 
  • Grace Ralston of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology 
  • Adam Larson of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology 
  • Nan McCully of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health 
  • Addison Miller of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Geology 
  • Elena Smith of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science 
  • Ashton-Leigh Jacksa of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education 
  • William Ceva of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Astrophysics and a Bachelor of Science in Physics
  • Ella James of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology 
  • Teghan Peeples of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology 
  • Kathleen Remley of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education 
  • Julianna Ridenhour of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry and a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education Cognate
  • Emma Santor of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Special Education 
  • Garek Stanley of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and an additional major in German
  • Jacob Adams of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology 
  • Anne Baker of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education 
  • Morgan Parks of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication 
  • Lauren Croghan of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education 
  • Jesse Deacon of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science 
  • Anam Abid of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Artium Baccalaureatus in Public Health 
  • Kathryn Dolan of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies 
  • Brandon Priester of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science 
  • Caroline Windham of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing 
  • Bremnolee Harbajan of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting 
  • Roth Stecker of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in International Business 
  • Jane Traywick of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science 
  • James Carter of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Historic Preserv/Comm Planning 
  • Samuel Lemon of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science 
  • Adam Wells of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre 
  • Charles Zobel of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance 
  • Madeline Birk of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology 
  • Kortney Robak of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Health 
  • Hailey Nies of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Health 
  • Jeffery Williams of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science 
  • Bailey Mitchell of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing 
  • Brandon McGee of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication 
  • Annika Damstra of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing 
  • Campbell Darby of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology 
  • Dana Robinson of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology 
  • Madison Hollar of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health 
  • Haley Troxell of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting 
  • George Crossland of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration 
  • Shayna Faust of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology 
  • Ryan Barrett of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science 
  • Lauren Polston of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Special Education 
  • Emily Abedon of Sullivan's Island, SC, 29482 graduated with a Master of Education in Teaching, Learning & Advocacy 
  • Ryan Rothkopf of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English
  • Danielle Beers of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Master of Science in Marine Biology 
  • Hunter Kirkpatrick of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology 
  • Sophia Valiulis of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science 
  • Andrew McCuen of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Special Education 
  • Megan Emond of MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Special Education 
  • Emily McGee of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and an additional major in Chemistry
  • Alicia MacDonald of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health 
  • Lillian Frampton of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting 
  • Jennifer Martin of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education 
  • Jennifer Collins of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History and an additional major in Secondary Education Cognate
  • Mary Hirsch of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication 
  • Samuel Rabin of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Management 
  • James Brauchle of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication 
  • Adelina Tederick of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology 
  • Michael Haire of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Master of Public Administrat. in Public Administration and a Certificate in Urban And Regional Planning
  • Jonathan Malone of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science
  • Nalani Roe of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English
  • Rachel Biggs of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology

