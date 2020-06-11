College of Charleston graduates from East Cooper

The College of Charleston awarded over 1,500 undergraduate and graduate degrees in May 2020. The graduates will be recognized by the College during a special ceremony tentatively planned for October 11, 2020.
The following local students earned degrees:
- Stephen Pappas of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Master of Science in Computer &Information Sciences
- Christian Lofton of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English
- Jessica Charlton of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Language Education
- Zachariah Wirszyla of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Master of Science in Mathematical Sciences
- Madison Latham of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching in Performance Arts Education
- Caroline Warner of Mt Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology
- Caroline Mart of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology
- Trevor Pearson of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Historic Preserv/Comm Planning
- Alexandra Moring of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality/Tourism Management
- Jared Desciak of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education
- Victoria Savage of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Hamilton Brower of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
- Lucille Williamson of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Astrophysics and a Bachelor of Science in Physics
- Logan Veatch of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art
- John Heffron of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology
- Jessica Silvey of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre
- John Kassebaum of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History
- Brooke Gaskins of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
- Na Duong of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Master of Science in Mathematical Sciences
- Stephen Goeddel of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Master of Science in Computer &Information Sciences
- Shefali Emmanuel of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Austin Clark of Sullivans Island, SC, 29482 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
- Makenzie Hammers of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology
- Katherine Gailbreath of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health
- Keely Headrick of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Arts Management
- Grace Henderson of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies
- Bach Nguyen of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry
- Alexandra Oberempt of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English
- Grace Ralston of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology
- Adam Larson of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology
- Nan McCully of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health
- Addison Miller of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Geology
- Elena Smith of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
- Ashton-Leigh Jacksa of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education
- William Ceva of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Astrophysics and a Bachelor of Science in Physics
- Ella James of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology
- Teghan Peeples of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
- Kathleen Remley of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education
- Julianna Ridenhour of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry and a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education Cognate
- Emma Santor of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Special Education
- Garek Stanley of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and an additional major in German
- Jacob Adams of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology
- Anne Baker of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education
- Morgan Parks of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication
- Lauren Croghan of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education
- Jesse Deacon of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science
- Anam Abid of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Artium Baccalaureatus in Public Health
- Kathryn Dolan of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies
- Brandon Priester of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science
- Caroline Windham of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing
- Bremnolee Harbajan of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting
- Roth Stecker of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in International Business
- Jane Traywick of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
- James Carter of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Historic Preserv/Comm Planning
- Samuel Lemon of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Adam Wells of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre
- Charles Zobel of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance
- Madeline Birk of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
- Kortney Robak of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Health
- Hailey Nies of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Health
- Jeffery Williams of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Bailey Mitchell of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing
- Brandon McGee of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication
- Annika Damstra of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing
- Campbell Darby of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology
- Dana Robinson of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
- Madison Hollar of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health
- Haley Troxell of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting
- George Crossland of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Shayna Faust of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology
- Ryan Barrett of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science
- Lauren Polston of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Special Education
- Emily Abedon of Sullivan's Island, SC, 29482 graduated with a Master of Education in Teaching, Learning & Advocacy
- Ryan Rothkopf of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English
- Danielle Beers of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Master of Science in Marine Biology
- Hunter Kirkpatrick of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology
- Sophia Valiulis of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
- Andrew McCuen of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Special Education
- Megan Emond of MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Special Education
- Emily McGee of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and an additional major in Chemistry
- Alicia MacDonald of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health
- Lillian Frampton of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting
- Jennifer Martin of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education
- Jennifer Collins of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History and an additional major in Secondary Education Cognate
- Mary Hirsch of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication
- Samuel Rabin of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Management
- James Brauchle of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication
- Adelina Tederick of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology
- Michael Haire of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Master of Public Administrat. in Public Administration and a Certificate in Urban And Regional Planning
- Jonathan Malone of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science
- Nalani Roe of Daniel Island, SC, 29492 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English
- Rachel Biggs of Mount Pleasant, SC, 29466 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology