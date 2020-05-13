College of Charleston Graduate School launches English Education Enrichment program

In an effort to support local teachers in the ongoing pursuit of knowledge, the joint Master of Arts in English program at the College of Charleston and The Citadel will offer up to 10 teachers free tuition to enroll in the graduate program’s introductory course.
Beginning in the fall of 2020, the English Education Enrichment program will offer a jumpstart on a career-enhancing graduate education path. Keeping teachers’ busy lives in mind, the class will be offered in a “hybrid” mode, with students meeting face-to-face in the evening every two weeks, supplemented with online instruction.
Whether teachers admitted through the program ultimately go on to complete an M.A. in English or take a different route, the course will provide them with an intellectually-stimulating opportunity to explore graduate studies in English in the company of others who share a passion for literature and writing.
The M.A. in English, a joint program of the College of Charleston and The Citadel, is a 30-hour program of study that can be completed part-time or full-time, with 21 hours of electives, opportunities for independent studies, tutorials, internships (teaching and other) and an option to complete a thesis or build a portfolio of work.
To apply for the English Education Enrichment program, fill out the online application. Applications are due June 15.