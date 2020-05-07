College of Charleston Class of 2020 graduation profile

cofc graduation

College of Charleston's Class of 2020 consists of 1,452 graduates.

Below is a profile of the College of Charleston Class of 2020:

Undergraduate Class of 2020

  • Undergraduate Class of 2020: By the Numbers
  • Undergraduate Class of 2020: Honors College
  • Undergraduate Class of 2020: Award Winners

Graduate Class of 2020

  • Graduate School Class of 2020: By the Numbers
  • Graduate School Class of 2020: Award Winners

Undergraduate Class of 2020: By the Numbers*

  • 1,452 Graduates
  • 18 Students graduating with top honors
  • 14 Students graduating with A.B. degrees
  • 19 Youngest graduate
  • 52 Oldest graduate
  • 40 States and territories (including Washington D.C.) represented
  • 15 Countries represented (in addition to U.S.)
  • 143 School of the Arts graduates
  • 371 School of Business graduates
  • 262 School of Education, Health, and Human Performance graduates
  • 436 School of Humanities and Social Sciences graduates
  • 68 School of Languages, Cultures, and World Affairs graduates
  • 258 School of Sciences and Mathematics graduates
  • 11 School of Professional Studies graduates

* Numbers may change once final grades for spring 2020 are posted.

Top Majors

  • Business administration: 113 students
  • Communication: 112 students
  • Biology: 108 students
  • Public Health: 105 students
  • Political Science: 92 students

Undergraduate Class of 2020: Honors College by the Numbers

  • 112 Students in the Class of 2020
  • 6 students are graduating with top honors, a perfect 4.0 GPA, and are the recipients of the John Lewis Gervais, Jr. Award
  • 1 student is the recipient of the Bishop Robert Smith Award, the College’s highest award
  • 1 student is the recipient of the Alexander Chambliss Connelley Award
  • 2 students are the recipients of the Ted Stern Cup Award
  • 3 students are recognized in the Higdon Student Leadership Center’s Hall of Leaders
  • 1 student is the recipient of a Cistern Award
  • 2 students are ExCEL Award recipients
  • 4 students are graduating in three years
  • 27 students are members of the William Aiken Fellows Society
  • 8 students are International Scholars
  • 10 students are Swanson Scholars; 1 is Huge Scholar; 8 are Boykin Scholars; 2 are Colonial Scholars; 1 is a Julia Sadler Webb Scholar; 1 is a W. Lloyd Hamm Scholar; 1 is a Jill Conway Scholar; 1 is a Pinckney Scholar.
  • 6 students are varsity student-athletes
  • 35 double majors
  • 1 triple major
  • 56 majors in the School of Sciences and Mathematics
  • 28 majors in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences
  • 18 majors in the School of Business
  • 17 majors in the School of Languages Cultures and World Affairs
  • 5 majors in the School of the Arts
  • 7 majors in the School of Education, Health and Human Performance
  • 93% of Honors College students received Latin honors
  • 30% of students will graduate summa cum laude
  • 29% of students will graduate magna cum laude
  • 33% of students will graduate cum laude
  • 1 student was awarded a Fulbright Grant and 1 student is currently an alternate
  • 2 students were named Goldwater Scholars
  • 1 student was named a Rhodes Scholarship finalist
  • 1 student received a Boren Scholarship
  • 1 student received a Harvard Public Policy Leadership Conference Award
  • 2 students received a Critical Language Scholarship
  • 58% of students had at least one international experience
  • 100% of students participated in local community service
  • 100% of students completed mentored research projects; 49 % of students presented at a professional or academic conference; and 24 % of students have published their research
  • 86% of students participated in an internship and/or another relevant professional experience
  • 31% of students have been admitted to a graduate or professional school and plan to enroll; 41 % have a job offer and plan to enter the workforce

Undergraduate Class of 2020: Award Winners

  • Bishop Robert Smith Award
    • Niamh Cahill
  • Ted Stern Cup Award
    • Olivia Rothstein
    • Asia Pitts
  • Alexander Chambliss Connelley Award
    • Abbie Klein

Graduate Class of 2020: By the Numbers

  • 94 Master’s degree and graduate certificate candidates
  • 4 M.A. in Communication
  • 3 M.A. in Community Planning, Policy, and Design
  • 1 M.A. in English
  • 3 M.A. in History
  • 3 M.A.T. in Early Childhood Education
  • 3 M.A.T. in Elementary Education
  • 3 M.A.T. in Performing Arts Education
  • 2 M.Ed. in Science and Mathematics for Teachers
  • 4 M.Ed. in Teaching, Learning and Advocacy
  • 45 Master of Business Administration
  • 7 Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing
  • 12 Master of Public Administration
  • 4 M.S. in Accountancy
  • 1 M.S. in Child Life
  • 7 M.S. in Computer and Information Science
  • 5 M.S. in Environmental Studies
  • 6 M.S. in Historic Preservation
  • 10 M.S. in Mathematical Sciences
  • 11 M.S. in Marine Biology
  • 3 Arts and Cultural Management Graduate Certificate
  • 1 English to Speakers of Other Languages Graduate Certificate
  • 1 Urban and Regional Planning Graduate Certificate

Graduate Class of 2020: Award Winners

Outstanding Graduate Students

  • M.S. in Accountancy – Cory Harberg
  • M.F.A. in Creative Writing – Matthew Manco and Katrina Smolinsky
  • M.A. in Communication – Nicole Russo
  • M.A. in Community Planning, Policy, and Design – Alexandra Heath and Anne Howell
  • M.S. in Computer and Information Sciences – Paul Baier
  • M.A.T. in Early Childhood Education – James Kelsey
  • M.A.T. in Elementary Education – Donya Amer
  • M.A.T. in Performing Arts Education – Bailey Mann
  • M.Ed. in Science and Math for Teachers – Heather Crider
  • M.Ed. in Teaching, Learning and Advocacy – Emily Adedon
  • M.S. in Environmental Studies and Sustainability Studies – Luz Agudelo and Taylor Miller
  • M.A. in English – Sarah Davis
  • M.A. in History – Carolyn Yarbrough
  • M.S. in Marine Biology – David Jones
  • M.S. in Mathematical Sciences – Ashley Carroll, Jolie Even, Colin Frazier, Zach Wirszyla and Katy Wrenn
  • Master of Public Administration – Amanda Henderson
  • Graduate Certificate in Arts and Cultural Management – Michaela Abbott and William Greene
  • Graduate Certificate in Urban and Regional Planning – Michael Haire

