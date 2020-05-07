College of Charleston Class of 2020 graduation profile

Below is a profile of the College of Charleston Class of 2020:
Undergraduate Class of 2020
- Undergraduate Class of 2020: By the Numbers
- Undergraduate Class of 2020: Honors College
- Undergraduate Class of 2020: Award Winners
Graduate Class of 2020
- Graduate School Class of 2020: By the Numbers
- Graduate School Class of 2020: Award Winners
Undergraduate Class of 2020: By the Numbers*
- 1,452 Graduates
- 18 Students graduating with top honors
- 14 Students graduating with A.B. degrees
- 19 Youngest graduate
- 52 Oldest graduate
- 40 States and territories (including Washington D.C.) represented
- 15 Countries represented (in addition to U.S.)
- 143 School of the Arts graduates
- 371 School of Business graduates
- 262 School of Education, Health, and Human Performance graduates
- 436 School of Humanities and Social Sciences graduates
- 68 School of Languages, Cultures, and World Affairs graduates
- 258 School of Sciences and Mathematics graduates
- 11 School of Professional Studies graduates
* Numbers may change once final grades for spring 2020 are posted.
Top Majors
- Business administration: 113 students
- Communication: 112 students
- Biology: 108 students
- Public Health: 105 students
- Political Science: 92 students
Undergraduate Class of 2020: Honors College by the Numbers
- 112 Students in the Class of 2020
- 6 students are graduating with top honors, a perfect 4.0 GPA, and are the recipients of the John Lewis Gervais, Jr. Award
- 1 student is the recipient of the Bishop Robert Smith Award, the College’s highest award
- 1 student is the recipient of the Alexander Chambliss Connelley Award
- 2 students are the recipients of the Ted Stern Cup Award
- 3 students are recognized in the Higdon Student Leadership Center’s Hall of Leaders
- 1 student is the recipient of a Cistern Award
- 2 students are ExCEL Award recipients
- 4 students are graduating in three years
- 27 students are members of the William Aiken Fellows Society
- 8 students are International Scholars
- 10 students are Swanson Scholars; 1 is Huge Scholar; 8 are Boykin Scholars; 2 are Colonial Scholars; 1 is a Julia Sadler Webb Scholar; 1 is a W. Lloyd Hamm Scholar; 1 is a Jill Conway Scholar; 1 is a Pinckney Scholar.
- 6 students are varsity student-athletes
- 35 double majors
- 1 triple major
- 56 majors in the School of Sciences and Mathematics
- 28 majors in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences
- 18 majors in the School of Business
- 17 majors in the School of Languages Cultures and World Affairs
- 5 majors in the School of the Arts
- 7 majors in the School of Education, Health and Human Performance
- 93% of Honors College students received Latin honors
- 30% of students will graduate summa cum laude
- 29% of students will graduate magna cum laude
- 33% of students will graduate cum laude
- 1 student was awarded a Fulbright Grant and 1 student is currently an alternate
- 2 students were named Goldwater Scholars
- 1 student was named a Rhodes Scholarship finalist
- 1 student received a Boren Scholarship
- 1 student received a Harvard Public Policy Leadership Conference Award
- 2 students received a Critical Language Scholarship
- 58% of students had at least one international experience
- 100% of students participated in local community service
- 100% of students completed mentored research projects; 49 % of students presented at a professional or academic conference; and 24 % of students have published their research
- 86% of students participated in an internship and/or another relevant professional experience
- 31% of students have been admitted to a graduate or professional school and plan to enroll; 41 % have a job offer and plan to enter the workforce
Undergraduate Class of 2020: Award Winners
- Bishop Robert Smith Award
- Niamh Cahill
- Ted Stern Cup Award
- Olivia Rothstein
- Asia Pitts
- Alexander Chambliss Connelley Award
- Abbie Klein
Graduate Class of 2020: By the Numbers
- 94 Master’s degree and graduate certificate candidates
- 4 M.A. in Communication
- 3 M.A. in Community Planning, Policy, and Design
- 1 M.A. in English
- 3 M.A. in History
- 3 M.A.T. in Early Childhood Education
- 3 M.A.T. in Elementary Education
- 3 M.A.T. in Performing Arts Education
- 2 M.Ed. in Science and Mathematics for Teachers
- 4 M.Ed. in Teaching, Learning and Advocacy
- 45 Master of Business Administration
- 7 Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing
- 12 Master of Public Administration
- 4 M.S. in Accountancy
- 1 M.S. in Child Life
- 7 M.S. in Computer and Information Science
- 5 M.S. in Environmental Studies
- 6 M.S. in Historic Preservation
- 10 M.S. in Mathematical Sciences
- 11 M.S. in Marine Biology
- 3 Arts and Cultural Management Graduate Certificate
- 1 English to Speakers of Other Languages Graduate Certificate
- 1 Urban and Regional Planning Graduate Certificate
Graduate Class of 2020: Award Winners
Outstanding Graduate Students
- M.S. in Accountancy – Cory Harberg
- M.F.A. in Creative Writing – Matthew Manco and Katrina Smolinsky
- M.A. in Communication – Nicole Russo
- M.A. in Community Planning, Policy, and Design – Alexandra Heath and Anne Howell
- M.S. in Computer and Information Sciences – Paul Baier
- M.A.T. in Early Childhood Education – James Kelsey
- M.A.T. in Elementary Education – Donya Amer
- M.A.T. in Performing Arts Education – Bailey Mann
- M.Ed. in Science and Math for Teachers – Heather Crider
- M.Ed. in Teaching, Learning and Advocacy – Emily Adedon
- M.S. in Environmental Studies and Sustainability Studies – Luz Agudelo and Taylor Miller
- M.A. in English – Sarah Davis
- M.A. in History – Carolyn Yarbrough
- M.S. in Marine Biology – David Jones
- M.S. in Mathematical Sciences – Ashley Carroll, Jolie Even, Colin Frazier, Zach Wirszyla and Katy Wrenn
- Master of Public Administration – Amanda Henderson
- Graduate Certificate in Arts and Cultural Management – Michaela Abbott and William Greene
- Graduate Certificate in Urban and Regional Planning – Michael Haire